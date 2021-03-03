Twitter Spaces Android: “Clubhouse” function Function Audio-only attribute usage etc.





Twitter Spaces debuted for the Android operating system and is ahead of Clubhouse, an audio-only application aimed at releasing an OS-compatible version, both competing for the same functionality. Clubhouse is one of the most popular social networking applications of the year, with invitation-only features that specifically present the mystery of the app.

Clubhouse was the first audio-only social networking application, first released for iOS, but the short word social media Twitter is the first application for Android smartphones, much more than iPhone users. .. Clubhouse fans and enthusiasts have been waiting for the Android version for a few months, but unfortunately there was no release.

Android gang … we haven’t forgotten about you

@af_mada pic.twitter.com/SLaE1bXZUz

— Space (@TwitterSpaces) January 29, 2021

This could be a market that Twitter aims to capture and address. In particular, space is a new feature that users can access directly from their Android application and is built into the app. This is one of the nice features because it doesn’t require the user to have another application that occupies space and clutters the phone.Also read: List of all “Fortnite” 15.50 skins revealed [LEAKED]

Twitter space: How to use

(Photo: Maya Gold via Twitter @ mayagpatterson)

According to the Twitter help page, using Twitter Spaces is easy and manageable, and users only need to use the Twitter for Android application. In most cases, the user has already downloaded it. As long as the app is up to date and the user already has the latest version of the Android version, the space is already included in the Twitter application.

Go to the Twitter home page and make sure the feed is what you see on your screen. If you press and hold the “Compose Tweet” button, the user will switch the space function to open it. Alternatively, look at the top of the application and scroll to the far right of the fleet to access the space. Users have the opportunity to select up to 10 participants who will use the Spaces feature to achieve an audio-only experience on the platform. The host can also choose to involve others, talk, or make it a private event that allows the host to send DM invitations to parties of their choice. Press “Start your Spaces” to start the Twitter audio-only event. Users can choose to save a recorded or transcribed version of a Spaces meeting or event as provided by social media. You can see these later.

Currently, Twitter Spaces is in beta for Android, but it’s already attracting a lot of interested users to participate in voice chat and new features. It’s similar to a Clubhouse application, except that Twitter Spaces is restricted to multiple users in a single event or chat room, as opposed to a Clubhouse that can host many users.

Twitter space coming soon on iOS

Meanwhile, the iOS version of Twitter Spaces is slowly migrating to the iPhone or iPad platform as beta tester and app features await a full-scale explosion from the company. Updates will take place in the coming weeks, integrating space into the Twitter application and making the clubhouse experience publicly available.

Dear Android, our beta is growing! Starting today, you will be able to participate and speak in any space. Soon you could create yourself, but it still solved a few things.Keep you away for a live space above your home

— Space (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

