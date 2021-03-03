Japanese billionaire looking for someone to “push an envelope” for a lunar flight | Japan





Such an opportunity comes only once to the blue moon. Japanese millionaires have published a private lunar expedition to eight people around the world.

Yusaku Maezawa of Online Fashion Tycoon was announced in 2018 as the first man to book a spot on a lunar spacecraft under development by SpaceX.

Maezawa, who paid an undisclosed amount for a trip scheduled to begin as early as 2023, initially said he would invite six to eight artists to join him on a voyage around the moon. I did.

But on Wednesday, in a video posted on his Twitter account, he revealed a broader application process. We are inviting you to participate in this mission. Eight people from all over the world said.

He added that it would be a private ride as I bought all the seats.

Maezawa (45) said that the original artist invitation plan has evolved because he has come to believe that anyone who is doing creative things can be called an artist.

Japanese entrepreneurs said applicants must meet two criteria. It’s about being creatively ready to push the boundaries and willing to help other crew members do the same.

In total, he said, about 10 to 12 people would board a spacecraft that would loop around the moon before returning to Earth.

According to the travel spot application schedule, prospective space travelers must pre-register by March 14th and the first screening must be done by March 21st.

According to Maesawaku’s website, there are no deadlines for next-stage assignments and online interviews, but the final interview and health checkup are currently scheduled for late May 2021.

Maezawa and his astronaut band will be the first lunar sailors since the last US Apollo program in 1972 if SpaceX were able to make a successful trip.

Last month, after the last Starship prototype had a similar fate in December, the Starship prototype crashed in a fireball after a second accident, a test flight.

But the company hopes that a reusable 394-foot (120-meter) rocket system will one day carry its crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and more.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is confident in Maesawaku’s video posted Wednesday that he will be on track many times in Starship by 2023 and will be safe enough for human transport by 2023.

The mission will be the first civilian spaceflight beyond Earth’s orbit, Musk said.

He added that we expect people to go farther than any human ever made from Earth, as it loops behind the moon rather than landing on it.

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, including quirky comments and a fondness for expensive art, Maezawa became one of Japan’s wealthiest people last year, worth about $ 1.9 billion.

He made a fortune as the founder of the online fashion store Zozo, which he sold to Yahoo !. Japan in 2019.

Maezawa had previously headlined an online ad saying that his girlfriend would join his SpaceX flight and suddenly cancel his hunt, despite having attracted nearly 30,000 applicants.

