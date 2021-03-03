Galaxy Tab S6 One UI 3.1 update rolls out two months early





Given how people complain when things arrive early, it’s no wonder they all celebrate when things arrive much earlier than expected. Unexpected until May, Samsung seems to have started ball rolling to bring One UI 3.1 and Android 11 to the 2019 premium slate Galaxy Tab S6. Given the company and device type, this could further prove that Samsung has definitely matured and changed for the better, at least as long as updates are made.

While making a fuss about the latest Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones, Samsung hasn’t always provided Android updates to other phone models in a timely manner. It can be even worse for tablets where the latest Galaxy Tab S is not always favored. Because of its honor, Samsung is certainly getting better with it, and this may be another point to go for it.

With the update, Galaxy Tab S6 will jump from OneUI 2.5 to OneUI 3.1. In other words, it will also be upgraded to the latest Android 11 version so far. This is already a big leap internally, but even more important when it comes to the visual updates introduced in One UI 3. Of course, there are new features, but it can be difficult to identify on a tablet.

For example, it’s unclear which of the features announced in the Galaxy Tab S7 One UI 3.1 update will be available on older tablets. In a previous announcement, we mentioned that the Galaxy Tab S6 will have 360 ​​audio support available, and Sam Mobile will add support for automatic switches when paired with the Galaxy Buds Pro. It would be terribly disappointing if this update lacks new S-pen features such as Samsung Notes’ Pento Text.

One of the minor issues is that the One UI 3.1 update has so far been reported only for the LTE model of the German Galaxy Tab S6. With the exception of Samsung’s mistakes, the update should soon be rolled out to other countries, both LTE and Wi-Fi models. Given the early release, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may also join the party earlier than May.

