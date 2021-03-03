More than I expected? !! (video)





Devices such as AirPods Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G are on sale today Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro, Chromebook and monitors are also on sale As always, today’s official news begins with great deals. Let’s start with the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is currently $ 50 off at B & H. Entry-level variations are $ 449 for free shipping and two free items. They also offer the latest iPad Air for $ 50 off, starting at $ 549. Moving to Amazon, the Galaxy Tab S7 + is $ 100 off and stays at $ 749. The Galaxy Buds + is $ 40 off and stays at $ 110. If you’re looking for a Mac, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is $ 100 off, leaving a 512GB storage model for $ 1,400. If you’re looking for a Samsung phone, their trade-in is still going on. So if you have a qualified device, you can get the S21 Ultra for $ 549. Find more deals on AirPods Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, TCL phones and more at the links below. The OPPO Find X3 series will be released on March 11th. We will deliver the official news. Starting with OPPO, it seems that we are in a busy March. We’ve covered the Find X3 series leaks for a while, including the release date. And now there is a real deal. The company used Twitter to send press invitations to the event on March 11. There is no secret here as it is titled OPPO Find X3 Series Release Event, but there is a caption called “Awaken Color”. Its last bit is most likely hinting at the 6.7-inch OLED display we’re hoping for, which is rumored to bring some impressive features. I’m expecting three phones, but when it comes to Find X3 Pro, I’ve heard that this phone has a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery, runs Android 11 out of the box, and comes in a single variation. I will. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. When it comes to cameras, rumors point to a triple camera array with Sony’s new main 50MP lens, which should cost around € 1000. You can see what you will get in a few days. OnePlus 9 Pro Leak predicts support for 4K video capture at 120 FPS OnePlus 9/9 Pro color option launches OnePlus Watch on March 23, ahead of the OnePlus 9 series, which will be available in March Will be. Let’s talk about what you get in March. We have a lot to cover today, so let’s move the spotlight to OnePlus. Starting from the date, they posted a new tweet earlier this morning with an image showing the surface of the distant moon and the Earth, with the caption “Something new is on the horizon.” Look forward to March 8th, according to the tweet. On this particular day, the official date of the event will arrive on March 23, according to some sources. We are currently expecting three phones for the OnePlus to 9 series, including the OnePlus 9R or Lite, 9 and 9 Pro. Another tale also shared the color variations we were supposed to get. This depends on the carrier you acquire. Just to mention the unlocked variant, the regular 9 has Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist, and the 9 Pro has Stella Black, Forest Green and Morning Mist. Finally, there is a new leak in camera functionality as well. The hint is that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be able to capture 8K and 4K video at 120 FPS. It’s a great boost when compared to the 60 4K I got with 8 Pro. The new camera setup must include Sony’s 50MP main sensor and 48MP wide-angle. So we’re already in March, so the leak should be pretty busy in the coming weeks. Kuo predicts that the foldable iPhone may arrive in 2023. Apple will drill holes in some iPhones in 2022. The KuoiPhoneSE update will arrive in 2022 with faster chips and 5G support. Report Finally, part 1 of today’s hottest news, Cause It’s been a sort of theme these days, let’s talk about Apple. Let’s start with future Apple products, which means next year and beyond. And leave the last segment for what you expect this year. Yes, Ming Chi Kuo went on a rampage yesterday about what to expect from Apple, not immediately. Let’s start with the iPhone SE. I’ve heard rumors that I’ll get a new model later this year, but according to Kuo, this update won’t happen until 2022. According to his prediction, it will rock. It has the same design as the current SE. So the iPhone 8 is a bit disappointing, considering that it already feels pretty old. Of course, it is equipped with the latest A chip and supports 5G. However, there are still rumors that the iPhone SE Plus is clearly behind later this year. As another caveat, Kuo also argues that some iPhones may have a punchhole design next year, and if production yields are sufficient, all 2022 models may use that design. Claims to be. This means that Apple has found a way to hide Face ID under the display or is sticking to Touch ID. Finally, regarding foldable panels, let’s talk about foldables, as we say that foldable panels will be about 7.5 inches and 8 inches arriving in 2023. However, he claims that the project has “not yet officially started.” There have been a lot of changes and it probably couldn’t have happened. Apple has reportedly not adopted USB-C for the iPhone. The iPhone13 series has a smaller notch, a larger battery, and upgraded camera technology. Kuo Finally, part 2 of today’s hottest news. This is the very strong coffee Kuo had. He also said more than he could expect from this year’s iPhone. According to the report, let’s start by talking about USB-C. USB-C claims to hurt the profitability of iPhone programs, but waterproofing is actually lower than Lightning and MagSafe, so if Apple abandons Lightning, it’s a direct alternative to USB-C. Choose the portless MagSafe iPhone. In short, I hope MagSafe will improve. Moving to a real iPhone, Kuo reassures me with some of the rumors I've heard before. He claims that the entire iPhone 13 family supports a smaller notch that is the same width and becomes thinner as Cupertino rearranges the Face ID sensor. Kuo states that both advantages bring a refresh rate of 120Hz on its new LTPO display. Also, when it comes to strengths, LiDAR sensors seem to remain limited to just two of them for the time being. Apparently all iPhone 13 models also bring sensor-shifted image stabilization technology, with other improvements to the camera. You'll also get Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X60 5G modem, a larger battery, but no USB-C. An essential artist who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing, and good music.







