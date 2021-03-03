In some regions, Apple may disable Rosetta 2 on M1 Macs. macOS 11.3 code





Similar to the original Rosetta technology, Rosetta 2 allows users to run macOS apps from one platform to another, this time converting Intel apps to the ARM architecture of the M1 chip. I don’t think Rosetta will be gone soon, but Apple may disable Rosetta in some areas as the macOS 11.3 beta code suggests it.

Steve Moser, an iOS developer and MacRumors contributor, shared on Twitter what he found in the third beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3, released today for developers. Apple has included new code in the Rosetta API that mentions the removal of this feature in some regions.

“Installing this update removes Rosetta,” the code said. Another string indicates that Rosetta2 has been removed from the M1Mac in a particular region.

Rosetta is no longer available in your area. Applications that require Rosetta will no longer run.

At least for now, Apple doesn’t seem to have disabled Rosetta 2 in any region, and there’s still no evidence of when or if the company will actually disable it. This message may have been added as a precautionary measure if the company faces relevant restrictions in the future. But what is this limitation?

When Microsoft started developing Windows 10 for ARM in 2017, it announced x86 app emulation, just like Apple did. However, Intel threatened Microsoft by claiming that the x86 architecture has its own technology and cannot be emulated on other processors without permission.

While Windows 10 ARM was able to emulate 32-bit apps from the x86 architecture, 64-bit app emulation has only recently been added to the Insider Preview build, which may be related to Intel’s patents. Apple may be preparing to face a controversy similar to Rosetta2 technology.

Apple will remove Rosetta from your Mac during the Mac 11.3 Beta 3 update in certain countries. Could this be due to a legal issue? Installing this update will remove Rosetta. Rosetta is no longer available in your area. Applications that require Rosetta will no longer launch pic.twitter.com/NmsjXOwPvP.

— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 3, 2021

As a related note, Moser also found a new option to allow connections with friends in Game Center, in addition to the changes Apple made to the game control changes in macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 3.

For macOS Big Sur 11.3[このMacについて]New warranty features in the section and new autoplay features for Apple Music, which previously debuted on iOS 14.[タッチの選択肢]Some minor changes have also been made, including fine-tuning the menu.

