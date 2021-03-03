Hackers use SEO malware after modifying the website “Gut Loader”.





New hacking methods are used by exploits and dark entities on the web to take advantage of SEO or search engine optimization on corporate websites before injecting deeply embedded malware to attack the system. The malware is identified as a “Gootloader” and the group may appear to be optimizing the web page, but vice versa.

(Photo: Screenshot of Pexels official website)

SEO is one of the best ways to rank your website for more searches and reach your audience with Google’s search engines and features, especially news and recent events. This is one of the most effective ways to communicate your website or business, which can improve your statistics and ensure access to sites that showcase your product.

But now, instead of optimizing a website and its pages, hackers can “deoptimize” the website, insert malware into well-configured web pages, and completely embed the virus in the company’s system. I found. This tactic not only opens websites from potential hacks and viruses, but also causes mistakes with Google trying to trick search engines.

SEO hacker inserts new malware

(Photo: Photo by Leon Neil / Getty Images) The illustration in this photo depicts a female silhouette against a projection of a password login dialog box in London, England, on August 9, 2017. Online security has always been a concern in so many areas of modern life that require identification, especially after a series of recent global hacks.

According to Sophos News, the process of fake SEO procedures taking place on victims’ websites is called “deoptimization” and has recently been revealed. People are interested in SEO lately, especially as they are trying to rank up with Google’s search suggestions and initial results that have evolved during this pandemic season.

In addition to this, the hacker who first created REvil ransomware for some companies that attacked system and integrity debuted a new malware called “Gootloader” specially designed for SEO. .. This malware uses the “dirty tactics” of SEO practices and is used as a frontier for malicious activity built into the system.

Initially, people are fooled into thinking that this is actually an SEO practice and may look like a good optimization and an upgrade to a website, but it’s not. In addition, the deoptimization procedure could hide other malicious malware other than Gootloader and add other Trojans of attackers such as “Kronos Trojan” and “Cobalt Strike”.

How do hackers insert malware into SEO?

(Photo: Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters of Unsplash)

According to ZDNet and Sophos, attackers are accessing CMS platforms from various companies, preying on average security from vulnerable website security and forcing access to stolen accounts. .. The hacker then has almost complete control over the website, from which the operation to deliver the payload begins.

In addition, the boot loader and gut kit operations are extensive and use more than 400 servers at a time to successfully operate and maintain system hacking. The company aims to change the way it looks at its website, targeting specific visitors who could be victims of fake SEO tactics that Google was aware of.

