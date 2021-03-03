Oakley and Scamp Sign to Become the Company’s First Esports Athletes





Oakley announced that Call of Duty pro Seth “Scump” Abner has signed with the company on Wednesday to become the first esports athlete.

Skamp, ​​currently playing on OpTic Chicago, is considered one of the most popular Call of Duty players in the world. He boasts one Call of Duty Championship, two MLG X-Games gold medals, and many other praises.

Oakley – a traditional sports brand – is esports-led by Scump. This follows a partnership with Turtle Beach, a gaming accessory company that also sponsors OpTic Gaming, Scup’s organization.

Oakley signs Scump to continue esports

I’m very happy to announce that I’m the first professional gamer sponsored by Oakley !!! LETS GOOO !!!! #oakley pic.twitter.com/SuHPriU2tV

-Optic Cump (@scump) March 3, 2021

Partnerships between the parties make sense at multiple levels. Few e-sports athletes are as popular in the game as Scump, which clearly captivated Oakley. Oakley’s brand of optical solutions was probably fascinating, as Scump also wore eyeglasses throughout his career.

At Team Oakley, Skamp joins sports stars Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Chloe Kim and more. But this is the company’s first esports signature after playing a game last year or so.

Oakley has previously partnered with EASports and Madden NFL 21 to develop an optical solution designed for gamers called “Prizm Gaming Lens Technology”. The Scump signature shows that eyewear companies are serious about continuing to grow within esports.

Oakley’s Global Marketing Director, Kaio Amart, praised the gaming community and its commitment to growth when talking about esports expansion.

By adding Scupp to Team Oakley, we can create deeper and more meaningful connections with the gaming community, “says Amato. “The fierce loyalty of game fans and followers is an attribute that we strongly adore and aspire to build strategically through such partnerships.”

On the other side of the partnership, Scump is equally excited to grow the Oakley brand. Call of Duty players are honored to be the first esports athletes in Team Oakley. “

Scump also states that both sides are “doing a lot of work” and more news will be available in the coming months. Fans can keep an eye on Scump’s social media accounts for future updates to the partnership.







