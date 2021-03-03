Zoom Fatigue: 4 Reasons to Have Symptoms After a Video Call





There is no doubt that I was feeling zoom fatigue, which is the nickname for the symptoms I feel when I spend too much time on video calls.

According to CNBC, people across the country continue to feel tired and lethargic at the constant zoom conference, which may last longer as the pandemic approaches its second year.

People may only continue to work remotely. This means more Zoom meetings, conference calls, and screen-based work without office constraints.

To better understand the fatigue it causes, researchers at Stanford University have identified four reasons for developing zoom fatigue.

You are looking at a lot of things at once

With a zoom call, you are looking at multiple people at once. I’m looking at the gallery view of everyone on the call. You see your boss react to a colleague who is responding to the meeting organizer. A colleague shares a screen of a slide deck created by someone with a virtual background of the place visited at the meeting with an assistant. Weft. It’s a lot at once. And intense eye contact has a lot to deal with, which can make you tired and stressful. According to researchers, this only gets worse with screen size. The more screens you see, the more stress you get from what you see.

So how do you fix it? Reduce the screen size of the Zoom call to reduce the amount displayed.

You are looking at yourself

seriously. You spend a lot of time zooming in to check out the camera in the upper right corner. Its only nature. And this can be burdensome and stressful to us. Well, I was checking myself.

In the real world, someone is always chasing you with a mirror, so while you’re talking to people, when you make decisions, give feedback, get feedback, you see yourself in the mirror Was there. In the release, Jeremy Bayrenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human-Interaction Lab, said no one would consider it.

Hiding your point of view may be the right way to avoid this problem in the future.

You can’t move around

Guess what you are sitting a lot during these zoom meetings. You are sitting in your seat, staring at the screen and watching the video footage. You are not moving, writing on the board, standing up, or grabbing the Diet Dr. Pepper. You’re literally sitting there like a potato while your boss is chatting about the latest monthly business report.

To avoid further stress from this, according to Stanford University researchers, think about which room you are in and how your computer is set up. Consider turning off the video so that you can stand and walk around.

Your brain can’t handle everything

You look at people and wait for the chat feature to glow orange. According to researchers at Stanford University, you are listening to people, notifications, and voice messages. You are literally attending a meeting on your computer. It’s a lot at once, much more than a normal conversation. Zoom meetings require more interaction than usual.

You need to make sure your head is in the center of the video. If you want to show someone that you agree with them, you have to make an exaggerated nod or thumbs up. According to the release, it adds a cognitive load as you use mental calories for communication, Birenson said.

Keeping your body away from the screen can be a solid solution to help with cognitive overload. I will leave when I can, but I will continue to pay attention.

