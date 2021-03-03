Advances in Renewable Energy Technology to Promote Widespread Growth Across the Floating Solar Panels Market Between 2019 and 2027: TMR





Albany, NY, March 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Renewable energy generation has become one of the most important aspects from a clean energy perspective. Renewable energy-related technologies have received considerable attention around the world. Many countries have adopted renewable energy systems to protect their depleted, non-renewable resources. Based on all these factors, the floating solar panel market will experience promising growth throughout the evaluation period. In addition, the many benefits offered by floating solar panels serve as a positive growth indicator.

Floating photovoltaics (FPVs), commonly known as floating solar panels, are a type of solar array that floats in water. These panels are specially designed to allow them to float on water. These panels are most likely to be placed in a basin or lake. The panel is also installed in an artificial reservoir. Installing solar panels in the ocean can be a daunting task as the waves move constantly.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts predict that the global floating solar panel market will record a CAGR of 43.02 percent between 2019 and 2027, as a result of detailed and scrutinized analysis.

Innovations and technological advances offer promising growth opportunities for the floating solar panel market. Increasing adoption of floating solar panels in developing countries such as India and China will further boost growth. The cooling effect of the water area improves the performance of the solar panel because the output decreases at high temperatures. These benefits drive growth opportunities across the floating solar panel market during the forecast period.

Main findings of the report

Huge investments from large conglomerates and governments in many countries to add growth stars to the floating solar panel market

The Clean Energy Initiative is attracting large investments from various companies and companies. Governments of various countries have also invested heavily in such initiatives. The floating solar panel market, which is part of clean energy products, is observing multiple investments. For example, Amazon recently announced a major investment in renewable energy in Brazil. This will be Amazon’s largest single-site playable project ever. It consists of a floating solar park and other clean energy power generation facilities.

In another example, Cochin International Airport in Kerala, India, has approved the installation of one of the largest floating solar power plants. It is capable of producing 453kWh of electricity. A 1GW solar power plant will also be installed in Goa, India. Such developments offer tremendous growth opportunities for the floating solar panel market.

R & D activities to support the growth prospects of the floating solar panel market

Ongoing R & D activities throughout the solar panel industry have led to the discovery of new insights. This aspect provides an opportunity for exponential growth in the floating solar panel market. Various initiatives related to the development of solar energy in many countries will accelerate the growth of the floating solar panel market.

Cost-effective to play a mammoth role in boosting the growth rate of the floating solar panel market

Reducing the cost of floating solar panel equipment such as floaters due to factors such as reduced material costs, enhanced manufacturing processes and reduced floater thickness will provide beneficial growth opportunities for the floating solar panel market.

