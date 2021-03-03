Credit card spending bounces back and finds Citi





Citi, a popular banking and credit card provider, calls it a business as usual as customer spending rebounded in February.

According to the bank’s recent credit card index, average daily spending surged 28% last month. This is after a 19% drop in January.

As expected, spending in February following a hangover during the January holiday season has increased significantly, said Choong Yu Lum, credit card manager at Citi Australia.

A 28% surge in spending per February has recovered from pre-COVID levels. This shows that the New Year is in full swing and consumers are primarily making the most of the unblocked month.

The numbers also revealed that Australians spend more on life management, with less focus on leisure activities. In fact, Citi has seen a significant 80% increase in spending on legal and tax services.

Where are your credit customers spending?Let’s disassemble it

There are various ways Citi’s credit card customers have spent the past month.

The top 10 categories are:

Health & Medical: 10.73% Supermarket: 9.63% Restaurant: 8.55% Household Goods Retail: 7.83% Business Services: 6.75% Sports and Hobby Stores: 6.72% Retail Products: 6.31% Insurance: 5.92% Legal and Tax Services: 5.91% Education: 5.25%

With deregulation in most states, consumers are once again enjoying a normal feeling, and increased credit card spending reflects that. As the vaccine is rolled out in the coming months, we have an optimistic outlook on consumer habits, hoping that it will begin to usher in a post-pandemic era, Lam said.

Tips for responsibly using your credit card

Have you been spending a little more on your credit card lately? There are many benefits to using a card the right way, but if you don’t, you can get caught up in unnecessary debt.

Check out Mozos Top Tips for Using Your Credit Card in a Healthy and Responsible Way:

Avoid interest when possible. Some credit cards have interest-free days (usually 44 or 55 days). This means that you will not earn interest if you make a purchase within these days. Therefore, if you plan to make a large purchase and plan to use a credit card, be sure to execute the transaction early in the statement period. In this way, you can take advantage of all interest-free days. Earn points on purchases: If you have a rewarded credit card, make sure you’re shopping where you can earn points. Also, keep in mind that you may earn bonus points when you purchase with a rewards program partner. However, it’s never a good idea to use it just to earn points. Just buy as usual. Don’t run out of credit card: you need to remember, your credit card balance is not your money-you have to repay it. Maximizing your credit card not only causes you headaches when it comes to paying off your debt, but it can also affect your credit rating.

