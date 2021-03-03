Samsung releases new monitor and new Q-series soundbar for productivity and play





In addition to Neo QLED 8K and some new lifestyle TVs, Samsung has also introduced some monitors and soundbars from the Unbox & Discover live stream. From gaming to casual use, here’s what you need to know about your new device:

First, Samsung’s first monitor was the Odyssey G9. First debuted in 2020, this model has been improved with a Quantum Mini LED display and premium gaming features such as a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The curvature of the 1000R screen, combined with Quantum Mini LED display technology, ensures a new visual experience for gamers. There are other variations-G7, G5, G3.

..

Odyssey G9

Smart monitor

Flip 75 inch monitor

Meanwhile, there is a new Samsung interactive display FLIP 75 inch monitor. It’s a new digital whiteboard that you can write, draw, and edit, and you can use it in your classroom, office, or at home. With 4K resolution and designed primarily for collaboration, it increases productivity and allows up to 20 real-time content sharing via personal devices. Finally, Samsung also announced a new smart monitor that is a “do everything” monitor compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless DeX, and Apple AirPlay 2.

In the audio corner, Samsung will unveil its lineup of 2021Q series, including the new Q-Symphony technology that delivers 3D sound. One of the latest audio devices, alongside Bass Boost and Tap Sound, is the Q950A, the industry’s first 11.1.4-channel sound speaker. Tap sound is a new feature that allows users to play music from their mobile devices.

Samsung Malaysia is probably bringing some new monitors and soundbars to the Malaysian market, so we’ll wait and see. There is no official price tag, so stay tuned for more trending tech news on TechNave.com until then.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos