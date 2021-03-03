Essity Cutimed Sorbact Advanced Wound Care Products has an innovative technology contract from Vizient, Inc.





The contract was awarded on the recommendation of a healthcare professional belonging to a Vizient member-led council who interacted with the product through the Vizient Innovative Technology Program. The council has determined that this technology may enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety, or improve the operation of healthcare organizations.

Cutimed Sorbactre helps define infection control by physical mechanism of action, promote wound healing and, in some cases, reduce the risk of developing resistant strains. 1 Hydrophobic bacteria and fungi are attracted to the Sorbact mesh. Wounds, and bound pathogens, are removed with each dressing change, reducing the average bacterial load by up to 73.1% in severe colonized wounds 2. Sorbact binds and lifts pathogens rather than killing them, preventing the release of endotoxins that can impair recovery. 3

“This deal from Vizient demonstrates Essity’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to make wounds harder to heal and dramatically improve patients’ lives,” said Amy Gray, clinical manager at Essity. RN, BSN, CWS said. “Cutimed Sorbact provides an effective alternative to silver-based dressings and provides our customers with improved results.”

“Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique advantages over other products currently on the market. Member councils have met the criteria for this technology to win innovation technology contracts. Congratulations to Essity for this status, “said Debbie Archer. , Procurement and Director of the Vizient Innovative Technology Program.

Essity is working on wound healing through its innovative technology Cuttimed Sorbact and has launched the #WOUND_WARRIORS campaign to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR occurs when microorganisms change and adapt after exposure to antibiotics. 4 When these microorganisms are adapted, many treatments are disabled and the infection remains in the body, making it more likely to infect others. 5 In 2015, we identified the World Health Organization (WHO) AMR as one of the most pressing trends in drug resistance in the world and launched a global action plan on AMR. Through the 6 # WOUND_WARRIORS campaign, Essity promotes this mission and encourages wound care professionals and nurses to participate in the fight against AMR. Cutimed Sorbact in their practice. Visit the #WOUND_WARRIORS website to get a free AMR kit that includes educational materials and product samples from Cutimed Sorbact.

Through Vizient, Vizient members have access to the innovative Cutimed Sorbact’s advanced wound care product line at priority prices and conditions.

AboutEssityEssity is the world’s leading hygiene and health company. We improve people’s well-being through our products and services. It is sold in approximately 150 countries under the major global brands TENA and Torque, as well as other strong brands such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. .. Essity has approximately 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $ 13.5 billion. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks down barriers to improving well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and cyclical society. For more information, please visit www.essity.com.

