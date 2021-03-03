WhatsApp is currently testing self-destructive photos on both Android and iOS





WhatsApp started a large privacy conversation when it notified users that they were making some changes to how they handle their privacy. And since the privacy controversy, the company has made great efforts to protect the privacy of its users.

The company now seems to be working on a new feature that will allow users to send self-destructive photos. WABetaInfo, a very reliable source of information about the app, talks about this particular feature in a recent tweet. Check it out here-

WhatsApp is working on self-destructive photography in future updates for iOS and Android. • Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp. • WhatsApp has not yet implemented screenshot detection for self-destructing photos.

Same concept from Instagram Direct. pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

As you can see, WABetaInfo also shares some screenshots to show how this feature works. It seems that self-destructive photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp. This assumes that WhatsApp implements screenshot detection for these self-destructing photos. At least according to sources, it seems that such a feature is not currently in place, so I hope they do.

It doesn’t make sense to ship this particular feature without the screenshot detection feature, as anyone can capture screenshots and save the images. It’s completely defeated, so I think it’s currently under development and hasn’t shipped to any version of the app yet.

One of the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo also shows that self-destructive photos are no longer available when the user leaves the ongoing chat. To the left of the text box is a counter that shows the user’s time before the photo disappears. I think the same functionality will be incorporated into the WhatsApp web client.

The self-destructing photo feature is very similar to the self-delete message. However, the message will only be deleted after 7 days. Until then, the other person will be able to see all your messages, including both the text and the media you shared. In fact, you can even take a screenshot and save it. Media uploaded as WhatsApp status will expire in 24 hours.

As mentioned earlier, this new feature is currently under development and will be available for both Android and iOS. However, we do not know when it will be widely released to all users as part of a stable WhatsApp app.







