Twitch has released its first transparency report, but streamers still have doubts





Twitch has released the first transparency report for many appointments. The streaming company promises to release the report twice a year. This report looks at Twitch’s safety and moderation system from the top down before examining more detailed data on Twitch’s enforcement.

This report divides safety into multiple layers. The broadest level is Twitch’s community guidelines, followed by site-wide moderation, channel-specific moderation, and a small suite of safety tools provided to viewers.

The channel mods and creator role are highlighted in the site’s overall plan, and Twitch boasts that 95% of the channels have human moderators or AutoMod enabled (first half of last year). Increased from 93%). It also shows that the number of deleted messages has increased and the number per 1000 messages has increased from 3.2 to 4.

Twitch has made many of the changes made last year, including the March 2020 ModView dashboard rollout and a change later last year that enabled AutoMod by default for new channels that aren’t assigned human moderators. Contributes to.

These changes make working with creators and their mods a bit easier, but most site users ask questions about moderation on the Twitch side. Twitch said it quadrupled the number of “content moderation experts” last year, but we still don’t know how many people are currently employed by Twitch. Or an external company, as is actually an employee of Twitch or known to be done by other social media platforms.

According to Twitch, these experts “work in multiple locations and support more than 20 languages ​​to provide 24/7 functionality for reviewing reports around the world.” , I spend a small part of the report on the overview. Some of the systems in place to reduce the harm to workers by constantly browsing harmful content for moderation.

The report details the enforcement on the Twitch side. This includes the issuance of warnings, temporary suspension, hatred, harassment, violence, nudity, adult behavior, spam, and a permanent ban on infringement such as terrorist activity. Overall, Enforcement states that it increased from 0.099 to 0.114 actions per 1000 hours monitored.

Although the report contains a huge amount of data, it lacks answers to many of the questions that streamers and viewers most sought. Replying to Twitch’s tweets in the report shows that many users didn’t think it was enough. Streamers knew why Twitch’s community guidelines were often applied unevenly, and others sought transparency as to why the famous streamer Dr Disrespect was banned. Even the streamers themselves are said to have been given no reason for the ban.

This report is just one of many steps Twitch has taken last year after complaining that the streaming community is using the platform to harass others.

“This is Twitch’s first report, so we’ll take a closer look at the feedback we receive and let you know how we can improve these reports in the future,” the blog post that accompanies the report sends feedback to UserVoice. I am instructing you to. Twitch seems to understand a lot in this report. Therefore, we need to wait for changes to be made in time for the 2021 semi-annual report.

