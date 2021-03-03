Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India, starting at Rs 21,999





Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is now official in India. The company has published a dedicated Samsung Galaxy A32 page, and the price is also published on the official website. The main highlights of the phone are the AMOLED 90Hz panel, 5,000mAh battery and 64MP quad rear camera setup. Samsung currently sells midrange phones in only one variation. The Samsung Galaxy A32’s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs Rs 21,999.

Details on sale and availability online are currently unknown. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the device will be available in India on March 5th. Samsung’s site shows that the Galaxy A32 can be purchased from the offline store. You can choose from four colors: Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome White.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that operates at Full HD + resolution. The panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet. This device comes with an Infinity-U notch design. Midrange phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Samsung’s official website does not reveal the name of the octa-core processor. However, the same smartphone is already available in Russia with the Mediatek Helio G80 chipset. The same chip also powers several low-cost phones, including the Redmi 9 Prime. The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is backed up with a 5,000mAh battery. By comparison, Samsung offers a Galaxy M51 phone with an Rs 22,999 and a 7,000mAh battery.

The new Samsung phone supports 15W fast charging technology. The company offers the option to expand internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. There are four cameras on the back for imaging. A 64MP primary sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture are available. The setup also includes two 5MPs. One is for depth shots and the other is for macro photography. On the front, Samsung has added a 20MP selfie camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

