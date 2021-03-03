Steam eliminates sunken city after developers claim publishers pirated games





Update: Developer Frogwares yesterday, game publisher Nacon bought a copy of The Sinking City, modified it to include the Nacon logo, and re-uploaded the game to Steam for sale to customers without Frogwares permission. After claiming to have done so, Steam excluded The Sinking City.

Original:

In a post to Steam, The Sinking City publisher Nacon said that the version of The Sinking City currently listed on Steam by that name is the “official, full version” and the only issue with the release is Steam-specific. It states that it is a lack of. Features such as cloud storage and achievements-problems caused by “lack of cooperation” with developer Frogwares.

This corresponds to Frogwares recently urging players not to buy games on Steam in response to various player complaints that the Steam version does not have the features mentioned above.

Since then, Frogwares has elaborated on its stance, with Nacon copying the game from Gamesplanet, while a legal battle over whether Nacon has the right to publish The Sinking City has been underway in French courts. I bought and proved that I changed certain elements such as splash screens and logos. I re-uploaded it to Steam as an official version to make it look like the game is licensed to Nacon.

Sinking City was first removed from multiple storefronts in August 2020. At that point, Frogwares states that the publisher broke the contract with the developer, stopped offering unpaid payments, and tried to hide Frogwares’ involvement in the game version. Licensed for distribution. Controversies, including many other similarly published frogware titles, such as the Sherlock Holmes game, were brought to French court. The decision is still pending.

When it first went on sale in 2019, I checked The Sinking City at launch and found it to be a storytelling and engaging game, although it’s clunky for certain mechanics such as open world travel and combat. ..

Rebekah Valentine is an IGN news reporter. She can be found on Twitter @ duckvalentine.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained a Nacon response, but it was actually a previous response to a previous accusation. To reflect this, we’ve updated the story to regret the error.

