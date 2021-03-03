Geekbench’s list reveals an astonishing amount of RAM for the Asus ROG Phone 5





The Asus ROG Phone 5 suggests Geekbench’s list (via MySmartPrice) that it could be the first smartphone to offer 18 GB of RAM.

For those who aren’t catching up, ROG Phone 5 is the name of the successor to last year’s ROG Phone 3. This is because number 4 is considered awkward in some markets.

It seems that there are two versions of telephone DA (Tencent Games Edition) and DB. The 18GB model seems to be internally known as I005DB.

This variant is also expected to have a second screen on the back for notifications and special game effects. There are clearly two storage variants in the DA version. The 8 GB model already published on Geekbench and the 16 GB variant.

ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and may run Android 11. Rumor has it that it has a 6.7-inch FHD + screen and the base model has 128GB of storage. The device is expected to support a 6,000mAh battery and a 65W charge.

The phone was released on March 10th and Chinas JD has already accepted pre-orders.

The pricing details remain a mystery, but given that the 16GB ROG Phone 3 costs $ 1,100 in the US, it can cost more than $ 1,000.

The real question is whether smartphone users really need 18GB of RAM. Android makers continue to tackle the RAM war, but Apple hasn’t exceeded 6GB. You may be wondering, but the iPhone12ProsGeekbench score is significantly higher than the ROG Phone5s.

Source: Compsmag.com, Twitter

