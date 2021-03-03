Join the Clubhouse! Hmmm, what is a clubhouse? , Tech News News & Top Stories





New York (New York Times)-Last summer, the social media app Clubhouse had thousands of users. Most of them were Silicon Valley technicians and venture capitalists who wanted to connect with each other during the pandemic. Today, it has millions of users, a valuation of around US $ 1 billion (S $ 1.33 billion) and a lot of talk.

Both Tesla’s Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently appeared in Clubhouse, causing a tumult that almost crashed the platform.

Still, it’s still a small club when compared to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you’ve heard about it and want to know what the fuss is, here’s an introductory book.

Q: What is it?

A: A social networking app where people can get together in audio chat rooms and discuss a variety of topics, such as sports, wellness, art, or why Bitcoin is heading for $ 87,000.

Rooms are usually divided into two groups: those who are speaking and those who are listening (participants can see a list of all who are talking, which can reach thousands).

Unlike Twitter, Clubhouse is a closed, hierarchical platform. Moderators can oversee discussions, chime someone, or kick out something out of control. In addition to topic-sorted “clubs,” two or more users can join together to start their own chat room.

The app was announced last spring by two tech veterans Paul Davison and Rohan Seth. The prototype of their podcasting app looked like a broadcast, so we added the ability for users to join the conversation.

Clubhouse is likened to a podcast with viewers. 2021 version of AOL’s instant messenger. And the old-fashioned party line.

Focusing on audio rather than text, photos, and video is a differentiator and part of its appeal. Ms Delia Cai of the newsletter Deez Links wrote about her experience with the app: “Spontaneous, low commitment, and fortunately I didn’t have to turn on the camera.”

Q: Who is participating?

A: As the name implies, Clubhouse is built on monopoly. Must be invited by an existing user.

Early members of the club include Silicon Valley venture capitalists (Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, both early investors in the app), web-savvy entrepreneurs (Mark Cuban and Tim Feliz), and a few. Performers and cultural influencers (Tiffany Haddish, Drake, Virgil Abloh) and random fame claimants (Vanilla Ice and Mr Roger Stone).

Clubhouses have been criticized for the energy of male-dominated Broy (although many women are on the platform).

Its open exchange of information is also popular with users from countries with oppressive governments. China closed the clubhouse in February.

Currently in beta, the app has a rare (and perhaps fleeting) feel to the small world. I’m still surprised when I bump into an acquaintance, for example, when US Senator Tim Kain appears in a chat room.

Q: What happens?

A: Clubhouses may reflect Silicon Valley’s constant focus on personal optimization. Networking, weight training, early retirement, investor marketing, Bitcoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin-Hustle culture is a reality and exists.

However, there are also huge theater scenes with stage plays and dating scenes. And conversations are often free-form, winding, and completely unscripted. Its unpolished quality is part of its appeal.

On a recent weekday night, we hosted a talk show “Housin’Around” hosted by comedian Alexis Gay. A pitch event for entrepreneurs with startup ideas. A lecture entitled “Forming a Black Creative Space in Fashion”. And clubhouse karaoke, in other discussions.

Daily and weekly shows are starting to come out of shape, such as “The Cotton Club,” a non-business chill zone hosted by musician Bomani X, and “Good Time,” which summarizes the day’s technical news at 10 pm Pacific time. I will. .. It’s easy to get back and forth between the rooms and it’s a lot of fun.

Q: How can I receive an invitation?

A: Clubhouse is currently only available on iOS. Each person invited to participate will, in turn, be given an invitation to distribute (users active on the platform will be given more invitations). So try hitting friends and colleagues who are already in the app.

If that fails, you may be able to buy your way: Invitations go on eBay between US $ 30 and US $ 20,000. (However, please note that Clubhouse does not have some of the privacy filters on other platforms.)

Or you can wait. The Clubhouse website suggests that the app be open to more or all users in time.

