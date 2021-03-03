Samsung Galaxy A32 with 90Hz display released in India: Price, specifications





Image source: SAMSUNG

The Samsung Galaxy A32 with a 90Hz display is now available in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A324G smartphone just made its debut in India. The handset includes a 64MP quad camera setup, a 90Hz display, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The handset was available in a 6GB + 128GB variant at a price of Rs 21,999).

Devices with a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED screen will be available in four colors, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet, available in retail stores and major online portals starting Wednesday.

As a referral offer, consumers will be able to earn up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions, and will be able to use the Galaxy A32 at an effective price of Rs 19,999.

Following the success of the Galaxy A12, the Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in the country this year.

“The Galaxy A32 continues its legacy and strengthens its midrange portfolio by providing a new generation of technology for everyone. The Galaxy A32 is the demand for content consumption and expression of creativity between Gen Z and Millennials. It’s designed with the rise in mind, “says Aditya Babbar. , Samsung India, Senior Director and Head of Mobile Marketing.

On the back, the Galaxy A32 comes with a 64MP main camera. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens has a 123-degree field of view, adding more perspective to the image. The 5MP macro lens helps you take close-up shots, and the 5MP depth camera provides portrait shots in live focus mode.

The Galaxy A32 also supports hyperlapse, night mode, slow motion, panorama and pro mode, providing a 20 megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A32 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, and 19 hours of internet usage. This device comes with a 15W adaptive fast charge. It is equipped with the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

According to the company, the built-in “Game Booster” software monitors game performance and automatically adjusts settings such as battery life, temperature, and memory usage.

The Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Consumers can also take advantage of AltZ Life’s ability to improve their privacy level.

(With IANS input)

Latest technology news

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos