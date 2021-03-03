Philips and DiAImaging Analysis Announce Ultrasound Partnership-Med-Tech Innovation





Philips and DiAImaging Analysis, providers of AI-powered applications for ultrasound, have announced a strategic partnership to provide clinicians with automated solutions at Point of Care.

Philips ultrasound image quality, combined with the DiAsAI library of automation solutions, aims to improve diagnostic reliability, operational efficiency, and access to care for point-of-care customers inside and outside the hospital.

Philips continues to build a suite of intelligent, automated extensions that are integrated into the radiation workflow of the entire portfolio. Philips aims to accelerate the development and integration of AI-enabled applications to improve patient outcomes, improve patient and staff experience, and enhance their ability to meet their goals of reducing care costs. I am. You can also improve access to care by integrating AI applications within ultrasound technology.

Ultrasound is a cost-effective diagnostic imaging modality, but its effective use can require a significant level of operator experience and visual interpretation. In particular, the subjectivity and volatility associated with visual interpretation pose challenges for long-term assessment to measure patient improvement or deterioration. To reduce variability, improve efficiency, and improve the accuracy of image analysis, DiA Imaging has developed an FDA-approved and CE-marked AI-enabled 2D ultrasound application.

Keith Wesdorf, chief business leader of Philips precision diagnostics, said: This partnership with DiAImagingAnalysis reinforces Philips’ efforts to integrate AI partners into the radiation workflow ecosystem, from modality to interpretation and communication of results. Through our strategic partnership with DiA Imaging Analysis, we can provide point-of-care ultrasound imaging with unprecedented diagnostic reliability and operational efficiency, increasing access to high-quality, timely care both inside and outside the hospital.

DiAs AI technology automates the process of manually capturing and visually analyzing ultrasound images. The LVivo Toolbox company includes FDA-approved and CE-marked automated AI-enabled apps that focus on cardiac and abdominal ultrasound analysis to support clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience. I am.

Hila Goldman Aslan, CEO and co-founder of DiA Imaging Analysis, said: With superior image quality and smartphone and tablet experience, Philips Ultrasound devices are widely accepted as the industry’s most advanced solution for point-of-care imaging. Therefore, it is an ideal platform for deploying AI-enabled solutions that benefit patients by helping clinicians make informed decisions.

Philips will spotlight AI-enabled solutions across its imaging portfolio at the upcoming 2021 Virtual Event of the European Society of Radiology (March 3-7, 2021).

