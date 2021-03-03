Google AI is improving Duo’s call quality on the poor internet





(Pocket-lint)-Google’s AI division is committed to improving Google Duo’s call quality and reliability over low bandwidth connections.

According to a post on the Google AI blog, the team has developed a new audio codec called Lyra with the goal of compressing audio to lower bitrates. At 3kbps, Lyra uses less data than most other codecs. Google AI points out that codecs that can run at bitrates comparable to Lyra “more artifacts and make them look like robots.”

The open source codec Opus, which is currently the most widely used codec in VOIP applications, provides transparent voice quality with 32kbps voice. According to Google AI, Opus can be used in bandwidth-constrained environments, but even when it drops to 6kbps, it starts to show poor sound quality. Therefore, the Opus codec is less desirable than the 3kbps Lyra.

To hear that both Lyra and Opus are working within Google Duo, check out the Google AI blog post if you’re interested in comparing them.

When working with Lyra, Google AI combines existing codec technology with “machine learning advances with models trained with thousands of hours of data” (including speakers in over 70 languages ​​in open source libraries). Said used. The team plans to continue developing the codec and hopes it will be adopted by developers and apps other than Google Duo.

In the meantime, Google AI will deploy Lyra (within Google Duo) to enhance voice calls over very low bandwidth connections. Nothing has been announced when the new Lyra codec will be widely available to Duo users, but it could be a quiet update in the background.

If you’re a Google Duo user with poor or unreliable internet connection on Android or iOS, you’ll soon notice a significant improvement in Duo calling in terms of both quality and stability. It’s not clear when that will start to happen.

Written by Maggie Tillman.

