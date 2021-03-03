MagSafe charging port for iPhone now in Apple patent





In the new patent, Apple envisions a type of connection port that uses a repetitive magnetic MagSafe charger to charge the iPhone, potentially paving the way for the future without Lightning.

Filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday (via Patently Apple), the patent outlines a 3-pin “MagSafe” charger similar to that found on older MacBook computers. Apple describes several different pin designs that connect the charger to your device. This patent shows a rounder pin in one image and a flatter surface design in another.

The patent itself doesn’t mention or mention the “iPhone” by name, but the filing image shows what looks like the bottom of an “iPhone” with the concept of a “MagSafe” charger. Compared to the current Lightning port on the ‌iPhone‌, ‌MagSafe‌ has advantages. Based on a set of magnets, MagSafe allows you to easily remove your device from the charger if it trips or is pulled.

With the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple has reintroduced “MagSafe” in the form of a large circular magnet on the back of the device. Currently, Apple sells “MagSafe” on the “iPhone” as a place to charge and install various accessories.

The patent turns on the current “MagSafe” charging on the back of the device as a location for accessories such as battery packs, leaving the magnetic “MagSafe” charger at the bottom to charge the iPhone. May be accompanied by a vision. Implementing this concept in a lightweight device like the “iPhone” will probably require a removal mechanism with more gives using weaker magnets.

This week, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo poured cold water in hopes of Apple switching the iPhone to a USB-C connector in the near future. Kuo states that USB-C specifications are lower than Lightning and “MagSafe.” Kuo specifically states that if the iPhone abandons lighting in the future, it will soon adopt a portless design with MagSafe.

According to both Bloomberg and Kuo, Apple is expected to bring MagSafe back to the Mac. The version of MagSafe, which will debut on future 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, has a similar design to the previous version and may charge faster. Learn more about the history and potential future use of ‌MagSafe‌ with our comprehensive MagSafe guide.

