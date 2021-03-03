2022 Mercedes-AMG GT73 flaunts V8E performance next to F1 car and Project 1





Although they partially share the same name, the Affalterbach-based Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 teams have so far had a loose relationship and different headquarters. But from now on, Blackley outlets in the UK and high-performance specialists in Germany will work more closely than ever before.

Basically, Daimler’s Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 subsidiaries are focusing on further integration of motorsport-related activities under the performance brand and strengthening ongoing cooperation (formally linked since 2012). It has been). More importantly, the two are working more closely on the development and marketing / campaign of new electrical technologies, both on the road and on circuits around the world.

The recently announced Mercedes AMG F1 W12 E Performance Formula One Car is a clear statement for this new direction, but the newly established brand identity is always further emphasized in the three models.

That’s why, according to Mercedes-AMG Chairman of the Board Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes has also placed a Project One Hypercar next to the F1 car that “runs F1 technology almost one-on-one.”

Better yet, there are also Mercedes-AMG cars to maintain relationships with them, and in their appearance we are none other than the unreleased GT73 flagship version of AMG. Dressed up in the same camouflage colours as Project One, one of the gallery’s photos clearly focuses on the “V8 BITURBO E PERFORMANCE” label, so it’s easy to guess that it’s not a regular AMG GT.

When finally revealed and sent to the dealer in that hilarious way, the AMG GT 4-door flagship should be an explosion to drive thanks to its teased electrified powertrain. is. The latter needs to show off more than 800 ponies to be (probably) the most powerful representative of the rubber-burning niche segment on planet Earth (by the 4Matic + AWD method developed by AMG).

Of course, Mercedes-AMG wants you to believe that the E Performance technology label is actually “advancing the interpretation of powerful and efficient hybrid technology for future road-going models,” so all hoos are environmentally friendly. Wrap it in the package. .. ”

Now, with a little environmental consideration, you’ll have even more credentials to attack another GreenHell record.

