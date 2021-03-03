Google Under Fire of “Sweetheart Deals”; Vungle buys Game Refinery





Lover’s deals?

Oh Google, another if not one. Now, Big G also says the company has signed a number of revenue sharing agreements with ad tech vendors who have opted for lesser-known deals conducted by some executives of companies doing business in this area. It seems to have caused the anger of small ad tech companies, explaining that it is unfair to small businesses. According to Business Insider, advertising technology companies such as Marin Software and Kenshoo receive millions of dollars in rebates from Google each year. Such transactions promise ad tech vendors a large amount of payment from Google, depending on how much the client spends on search engine advertising, including other search platforms other than Google. Some selected companies make millions of dollars each year from these rebates from Google. However, small businesses like UK-based startup Bidnamic are already facing increasing regulatory pressure on claims of anti-competitive practices, these lesser-known revolving share deals with Google. Says it’s a “dental kick” for small and medium-sized ad tech companies struggling to survive the current turbulent economic situation. Read. [Related from AdExchanger: Inside Google’s US Media Rebate Program]

Mobile jungle

With the impending change in Apple IDFA in iOS 14, Blackstone-backed video-focused mobile advertising network Vungle has acquired game analytics startup Game Refinery. The terms and conditions announced on Tuesday have not been disclosed, but purchases are evidence that turmoil can often lead to consolidation. LUMA partners advised on this deal. Finnish-based Game Refinery includes clients Zynga, King, Rovio, Ubisoft, provides contextual datasets, and provides image recognition and creative tagging capabilities that Vungle can use to support Creative Labs services. .. Reports on visual elements such as style and genre suitability help Vungle provide better performance recommendations. Creative analytics is set to become even more important as Apple and Google make changes to the ecosystem, affecting the targeting capabilities of advertisers. Creative technology platform VidMob recently shut down the $ 50 million Series C with that in mind. GameRefinery is Vungles’ second acquisition in less than six months. Vungle purchased the marketing intelligence platform Algolift in October. There’s more to VentureBeat.

KlobuTrust

Senator Amy Klobuchar quickly became the face of antitrust reform as chair of the Senate’s Antitrust Subcommittee (see you, Google, Facebook, etc.). After all, governing bodies will change the protection of digital companies’ liability, set guardrails for the use of health data, demand transparency in online political advertising, and allow publishers to negotiate with technology platforms. Introduced and co-sponsored the law. And when Klobuchar discusses antitrust reforms on her signature issue, Minnesota Democrats often link it to other concepts like data privacy, media industry equity and the first amendments. However, Digiday reports that given the background of Klobuchars, it helps to understand why laning on large platforms looks so personal. She reminds people that her father is a Minnesota Vikings journalist, a Minneapolis star writer, and a columnist who will later become a start reviewer. For Klobuchar, the anti-competitive behavior of tech giants has been fueled by a greedy desire for personal data. She argues that it funds disinformation and penalizes the kind of publishers the father used to work for. Read.

Bar Talk

Shiv Gupta, Richy Glassberg, Rich LeFurgy step into the bar or at least attend a socially distant zoom conference. Gupta, the founder of U of Digital, posted a second episode of Drunk Advertising History, where he and his guests recall the old days of advertising technology. In this episode, Gupta chats with former founders LaFurgy (IPA’s literal jug willingness) and Glassberg (drinking Cabernet, California) about the launch of the IAB. Interesting Fact: In the early days of the IAB, in the mid-’90s, it was all a volunteer job (no longer), and the IAB did a lot to make money online. At the time, it was as expensive to size an ad to create a creative as you would pay for a real ad. As a result, Glassberg had to convince companies to use the IAB in eight sizes. This has doubled online advertising in a year. why? You no longer have to spend money to resize your ads. If you want to hear more, lift your chair, have a beer, and walk the history of digital advertising for 10 minutes.

But wait, there’s more!

Eric Seuferts Tweet: If you think Google’s iOS 14 guidance isn’t enough, take a look at Twitter’s guidance. [blog post]

Facebook’s hardball movement in Australia carries risks. [WSJ]

The brand is making big bets on marketing ahead of what is known as the roaring Twenties consumerism as Americans move from hesitation to hope. [Ad Age]

Instagram will facilitate interaction with Live Rooms as Facebook-owned networks follow Twitter’s launch of Spaces. [CampaignUS]

Twitter publishes a false alarm warning label for vaccines and a strike-based system for violations. [TechCrunch]

Tremor Video extends a full-service digital creative studio for brands and agencies. [release]

MiQ and BVA have announced a strategic partnership to support e-commerce brands on their programmatic advertising journey. [release]

Independent advertising technologies Duo MediaMath and LiveIntent are working together towards email-based non-identity to drive programmatic media purchases after third-party cookies have diminished. [Adweek]

Crackle Plus adds SpotX to monetize OTT inventory across new distribution channels. [release]

Shaquille ONeal has co-founded a new advertising agency focused on diversity. [WSJ]

Music video network Vevo uses iSpot to measure its CTV audience. [release]

Instacart has raised $ 265 million at a valuation of $ 39 billion. [CNBC]

You have been hired!

Stationhead, a streaming platform that reinvents live radio, has announced that former Soundcloud executive Joe Amenia will join the company as director of the creator partnership. [release]

Consumer Acquisition employs executive producer Evan Astrowsky as general manager of the creative studio. [Martech Series]

