Airbnb follows Microsoft again, T. Dallas Smith adopted for Atlanta office search

The man who helped take Microsoft to Atlanta was also tasked with finding an office in the Airbnbametro area.

T. Dallas Smith & Co. Dallas Smith, CEO of, was used by Airbnb to find space for a short-term rental platform. Dallas also, on behalf of Microsoft, purchased 90 acres next to Westside Park from former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Teixeira. The tech giant plans to develop a corporate campus over the next decade.

Last month, Airbnbann announced plans to establish an Atlanta Technical College in the city. It will be a regional hub for hundreds of technical and non-technical work.

According to the release of Airbnbpress, from the first meeting, T. I was impressed with the insights, experience and passion for the city of Atlanta by the Dallas Smith & Company team. We share an interest in strengthening the community and supporting entrepreneurial and minority-owned businesses, T.K. We are excited to work with DallasSmith & Company to find an Airbnb physical home in Atlanta.

The call to Smith was not returned at the time of the press.

Airbnb and Microsoft are two of the latest companies to announce a major new project in Metro Atlanta. Papa John’s has spent more than $ 20 million to relocate its headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky to Cobb County, and has carefully selected Atlanta as its regional operations hub in 2019. Norfolk Southern relocated its headquarters from Virginia to Atlanta in 2018. BlackRock, Anthem, Honeywell and Deluxe Corp. have all opened innovation centers in Atlanta over the past few years.

Most recently, Swiss HR giant Adecco has announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Jacksonville to Atlanta.

In that release, Airbnb didn’t reveal where it was looking for office space or how many square feet it was looking for. Airbnb has shown that the first choice of office may not be permanent.

According to the company’s release, we plan to establish physical space in Atlanta later this year and begin building teams to locate long-term homes. As part of our search, we value places in Atlanta that are useful for the talents we want to attract and where our presence has a positive impact on the surrounding community.

