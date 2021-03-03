New Google Workspace is created for remote work





With Google Workspace, you can now set your absence and working hours. Various tools such as Gmail and chat recognize the current status and location and adjust notifications, and the tech giant launches Google Workspace Frontline.Call custom solutions for frontline workers

After rebranding Productivity GSuite to Google Workspace in October 2020, Google launched more updates earlier this week against the backdrop of the inevitable surge in remote work culture last year. Search engine giants add features to their flagship productivity suite, including front-line worker solutions, a range of features to help people find more time and focus, and powerful tools to enhance collaboration. Did.

This move can also be seen as a preparation for the post-pandemic reality where hybrid remote office work becomes a new common sense. The enhanced workspace is aimed at front-line workers, improving collaboration with corporate contacts, both during and after the pandemic, to help enterprise users focus and save time while at the same time being the best. We support frontline customer-facing workers.

Google and other collaboration tool vendors such as Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft have access to tools to understand how workplace culture is changing and what changes are expected in the workplace over the long term. We have been working on making it available on a large scale. All tool development needs to accurately reflect the reality of what people need in the workplace when their physical workplace no longer exists.

Google’s pursuit of building the future of work with Google

Search engine giants are pursuing models that focus on what is called “collaboration equity.” This allows workers to get the job done effectively wherever they are. In addition, modern features recognize that workers face greater challenges in balancing work and personal life and need more flexibility.

Some of the new features in the workspace include the Google Assistant, which allows users to use their voice to ask Google for their next calendar appointment, or quickly join a meeting and send a message. .. This feature is available in the workspace of all mobile devices and is in beta on some smart speakers and smart displays. Next is the segmentable working hours feature. This helps users specify multiple work blocks in their working hours settings to notify team members when they are ready to join a meeting online.

There are also regular “absent” events. This allows users to schedule regular out-of-office blocks and automatically reject invitations during that period. The fourth new feature is a location indicator that allows users to share the days they work from home and the days they are in the office using Workspace. Then there’s Focus Time and Time Insight, which aims to minimize distractions by limiting notifications to specified times. Insights are only visible to employees.

In terms of seamless collaboration, Google Workspace offers a second screen experience with Google Meet. Users can host meetings on a variety of devices, including Google Meet hardware in the meeting room and Nest Hub Max at home. For new mobile features, a new tile view is available that allows you to see more users at once. With split screen and picture-in-picture support on Meet mobile, users can chat and browse Gmail without missing a visual thread. Meetings and meetings.

Finally, some Google Meet livestreaming extensions offer Q & A, voting, and livecaption options with the goal of creating a more comprehensive meeting. Javier Soltero, vice president and GM of Google Workspace, said to enhance collaboration, connect with people, and deliver a hybrid work experience that enhances people’s well-being, wherever they are and how they work. Said that is part of Google Workspace’s mission.

