Opinion: Why road bike technology is so slow





As a tech editor, I’ve come to test some seriously great bike and cycling products, saying it’s working. Similarly, I can test some seriously great bike and cycling products, but once the tests are complete I can’t afford to hold it. And definitely on a First World issue, when that test is done, I’m back on my great, but not relatively cutting-edge bike.

And that made me think. Im’s old alloy rim brakes after riding the newest and best racing machines, while new bikes made for off-road riding make my old personal bike feel like a relic of the past Why are you completely happy back on your road bike?

The more I pondered that question, the more I realized that the difference was subtle, as the 10-year-old road bike was still a good machine for road riding needs, and the new road bike was better. Comparing old and new mountain bikes and the world of gravel day and night, these differences are not subtle.

So why is this? Well, I think it comes down to four main reasons …

1. Progressive terrain

Mountain biking (and even gravel roads) is by no means consistent. In fact, it’s progressive. The terrain changes depending on nature or as the trail builds the ante. Your skill level and increased self-confidence will open you up to increasingly difficult terrain. Or just hitting the same terrain faster can make a big difference.

Mountain biking is eternally advanced. Even the latest cross-country machines borrow directly from the concepts learned in gravity riding.

In contrast, road progress is usually associated with fitness. The speed at which you ride flat and crush climbs depends on your fitness, and the equipment plays a small role in the equation. Sure, your descent skills may improve, but your railing path isn’t a big deal.

And this important difference, in my opinion, is that mountain bikes five years ago are in a period of insecurity, and older road bikes offer speed and smiles comparable to today’s latest ones.

That doesn’t mean that road bikes are definitely better. The latest all-round racing machine is arguably aero, stiffer, (generally) more comfortable and stops at shorter distances than previous bikes. However, in most cases, these differences are fairly subtle, and you probably need a controlled environment to properly measure the differences provided.

2. UCI

The UCI has partially blamed the slow technology shift on the road. Sure, the sport is much older, quite traditional, and set up that way in the first place, but UCIs often help reinforce that status quo. And the following excerpt from the UCI Technical Regulations is a great summary of what Im is talking about.

Article 1.3.004 Technology for items used, worn or carried by riders or licensees during competition (bicycles, equipment attached to them, accessories, helmets, clothing, means of communication, etc.), except for mountain bike racing. There is no innovation. It can be used until approved by UCI. The request for approval shall be submitted to the UCI with all required documentation. “

Obviously, the situation is so different in the world of mountain biking and gravel that engineers can almost completely ignore the technical regulations of the rulebook and create the best product they can think of in their heads.

Perhaps the most striking example of this is the recent trend of gravel bikes with longer front centers, looser head angles and shorter stems. This is a mountain bike-inspired geometry that faces UCI regulations that specify the maximum number of front centers. length. All this happened as gravel bikes became a big enough market and brands could stop making rugged cyclocross bikes (managed by UCI) and create something specifically for gravel riding. Perhaps this innovation isn’t the best for everyone, but the experiment will be of long-term benefit to anyone trying to ride a dropbar bike off-road.

BMC’s URS gravel bike is a clear example of what a drop bar bike is without UCI regulations. Is it perfect for everyone? Absolutely not. But it’s innovative!

Another example: the use of disc brakes on roads and cyclocross. Road bikes with discs have been around for over a decade, but until UCI released the brakes, there was no incentive for the industry to invest in technology. There is no doubt that the industry is quickly making up for the lost time, but it’s easy to say that product development is a generation behind, as technology was banned by UCI’s previous rules.

3. Resistance to change

This continues closely for Reason 2 and is the fact that our sporting tradition is generally practiced by most of the consumer market. This market is why most brands sponsor races, but in a weird, topsy way, many consumers make purchase decisions based on what the sponsored professionals choose.

There is no doubt that many people still make purchase decisions based on what the experts ride. Dedicated racing machines have a lot of fun, but such an athlete-led market definitely slows progress.

Broadly speaking, the roadcyclist consumer market is lagging behind when it comes to accepting new technologies. It took almost 10 years for the message that 25mm tires are better than 23s in most cases to succeed, but some argue that feeling slow is the same as being slow. People all over the world are still riding saddles that are too narrow or too low for them. And I have no doubt that there is still debate about rim and disc brakes five years later.

When you look at the world of mountain biking, things inevitably move fast. The transition from 26-inch to 29er wheels first encountered a lot of resistance from hardcore riders who called the big wheels cheetah wheels, but within 10 years the shift was undeniable. The same trend is seen for disc brakes, tubeless tires, dropper posts and tire inserts. Mountain bikers are more open to embracing new technologies, as they often enable advances in riding.

4. Road bikes have been great for a long time

There is also the fact that road bikes have been improved over the years. This extended timeline means that the road bike has been refined and refined. Perhaps you don’t have much juice to squeeze if you have established numbers to steer your bike and get the best fit. And perhaps this goes back to my first point: if the conditions and manual input are almost the same, why do you need a device?

Take a look at the latest road machines and compare them to the finest bikes of the early 2000s. We still have about the same package weight and the frame ride quality is arguably pretty close. Sure, things feel more responsive than ever, and modern road bikes are certainly much smoother in the wind, but arguably the biggest advance we’ve made is related to wider tire clearance. (The disc plays a big role here). By the way, road bikes offered this only a few decades ago.

This point that old road bikes are still relevant was written by my colleague James Fan in an opinion piece a few years ago, and he still stands behind what was covered there.

Gravel is the consumer shift the industry has dreamed of

I’ve been riding a lot of impressive road bikes lately, but few have really changed the experience of my entire ride or influenced how fast, far, where I want to go (actually go). Although it may affect speed). If I currently have a race license or live in a rainy climate, this opinion will definitely change, but with existing recreational road cycling the difference is not that big, the CAAD12 with rim brakes. (It certainly clears the modern era) 28mm tires are fine) It gives me the same smile as impressive machines like the BMC Teammachine SLR01 and Factor Ostro.

Consider a controlled environment of road cycling, UCI and stubbornness towards new things. It’s no wonder that many major brands in the industry consider pure road cycling to be a slowly dying dinosaur. The market is too big to ignore, but it also doesn’t seem to offer bright sparks for future prosperity.

And that’s why all brands seem to be taking advantage of the popularity of gravel, or at least the idea of ​​getting off the parking lot. Its fresh market has been lifted from the above restrictions and mountain bikes are ready to benefit from long-standing proven recipes.

If you get the chance, try a bike at the top of the category, or a bike in a different category for you, such as an e-bike, gravel bike, or fresh trail mountain bike. It will immediately tell you if you are missing something important to your riding experience or if the product makes sense to you. Don’t just follow what the hearty traditionalists say.

