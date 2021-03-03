Snapdragon Wear 4100 Introduces New Motorola Watch with Wireless Charging





Earlier this week, Motorola reported that it had three new smartwatches in its pipeline this year. There is a square moto watch and two watches with a round dial, the moto watch one and the moto G smart watch. According to reports, some or all of the new Moto watches will work on the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. Currently, one official rendering of a watch with a round dial has been published online and these reports have been confirmed.

Eagle-eyed Redditor TheMacJezza is one of the promotional photos shared with investors by capital pool company CE Brands and Canadian company eBuyNow, which manufactures these Moto brand smartwatches, using the magic of Photoshop. I found. As you can see in the image below, the underside of the watch is engraved with some important specifications.

The smartwatch is clearly powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, boasts a water resistance of 5 ATMs, and supports NFC and GPS. Wireless charging may also be supported due to the visible charging coil under the back glass. The leaked official render also also shows two round buttons on the right. Due to its appearance, this Motorola smartwatch could be one of the best performing Wear OS smartwatches ever.

This could just be the second watch that uses the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor

please remember. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100 + last June. This is the biggest update to the smartwatch platform since 2016, with the long-awaited hardware overhaul on Google’s Wear OS. However, eight months after its launch, there is only one watch on the market with the Snapdragon Wear 4100. The price is $ 300 for the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 3. Depending on the time of launch, this Motorola watch could be the second smartwatch to use the new Wear chipset.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola (actually eBuyNow) has two new Moto watches with a round dial in the work of the Moto Watch One and Moto G Smartwatch. As a savage guess, we expect the latter to be a more affordable duo. This is based on the fact that Motorola usually manufactures affordable devices under the Moto G smartphone lineup. However, we don’t have any information on this point yet, so it could be wrong.

Nonetheless, the specs revealed in this particular leak suggest a high-end watch that could be the Moto Watch One. Motorola may be trying to launch two watches at two different prices.

Talking about the launch, one of the slides eBuyNow and CE Brands shared with investors suggests that the Moto G Smartwatch could be launched in June 2021. The Apple Watch-like Moto Watch and Moto G Smartwatch may follow in July. The prices for the three new Moto watches have not yet been announced. Within the next few months, we’ll see some official teasers from the company.

