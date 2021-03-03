Check out JrNTR’s Rs5 Chlore Supersport SUV, which travels all the way from Italy to India





The grandson of the Telugu actor and former Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandam Ritara Karamarao, NT Ramallah Jr. is one of Triwood’s largest and most popular stars. It is impossible to talk about modern Telugu celebrities without saying the name of NTR Jr. The actor made his name and won the hearts of millions in some great Triwood movies. Aside from sharing his love for movies, the actor is also a huge car addict. Like his life-size movie, he believes he owns a luxurious and luxurious vehicle.

Junior NTR recently got an expensive car worth 5 rupees.

The young tigerNT Rowns is a fleet of expensive cars and he makes sure it is kept up to date. Junior NTRs tend to prefer big toys, and recently made millions of rupees, and according to G-News, he bought a Lamborghini Urus. The Italian manufacturer Urus is one of the first supersport utility vehicles. This machine is a perfect combination of super sports car and SUV features.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque, the Urus goes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph. Design, performance, flow, interior and driving dynamics are designed with Lamborghini’s DNA in mind.

It is one of the fastest SUVs in the world and is designed with various features in mind. Suitable for all types of roads such as terrain, railroad tracks, sand, ice, gravel and rocks. According to the autocar, the Lamborghini Urus is perfect for Indian roads. The five-seater car comes with a rear wheel steer and a trick anti-roll bar, which is versatile in every sense.

Made-in-Italy cars will soon be delivered to the actors. On the job side, JrNTR will then be seen in the regular drama RRR of filmmaker SS Rajamouris. The movie collides with Ajay Devgan’s sports biography, Maidan, in the box office.

In the multi-star movie, NTR and Ram Charan will be the main characters, and Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Dave Gun, Samdra Cani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be the supporting characters. The movie will be screened on October 13th.

