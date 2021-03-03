Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty has partnered with Google Cloud and Munich Re to provide cloud customers with cyber risk management solutions.





Cloud Protection + provides clients with a new type of protection against cyber incidents within their corporate environment and incidents related to Google Cloud, subject to underwriting eligibility. The target customers for this solution are US-based Google Cloud users, but this offering may be offered globally at a later date.

Enterprises are increasingly using cloud-based solutions. By 2024, more than 45% of IT spending will move from traditional solutions to the cloud, according to GartnerResearch. While using the cloud has many benefits, including reduced costs, enhanced data analytics, and increased collaboration, it also has new potential risks related to security, compliance, and data privacy.

As one of the top three global business risks in the Allianz Risk Barometer 2021, cyber risk is complex and constantly changing, and exposure to the cloud is one of the most relevant threats today, AGCS North America Cyber The person in charge, Thomas Kang, said. Ideally, you should use major cloud platform providers such as Munich Re and Google Cloud to meet the needs of the developing market. We are at the forefront of understanding and managing new risks associated with cloud architectures and the latest client needs, as well as gaining valuable insights into a company’s security regime.

With this new product, both carriers can leverage Google Clouds’ unique assessment tools to leverage more powerful underwriting variables and enable a more data-driven risk assessment and underwriting process. Each carrier uses data from the Google Clouds Risk Manager report to simplify insurance claims and risk assessment. Conveniently, the carrier receives reports directly from the client via the Risk Manager tool.

Jody Yee, Managing Director of Alternative Risk Transfer at AGCS, added that industry peers are well-suited to establishing needle-moving custom products in today’s corporate environment. A viable solution for changing business dynamics to meet the latest coverage needs.

Cloud customers, especially those in regulated markets such as financial services and healthcare, are at risk of high-profile data breaches and outages and are concerned about the security and reliability of the cloud. Some have resulted in significant financial and reputational losses, or even business closures. The Allianz Trends in Cyber ​​Risk Report reports that business disruption (BI) due to security issues is the main reason behind cyber claims, whether due to external cyber attacks, human error, or technical failures. He further points out that it is a cost factor. It accounts for nearly 60% of the value of all bills analyzed, and the costs associated with data breaches are ranked second.

AGCS launched its first standalone cyber insurance product in 2013 and has since grown steadily in all major markets around the world. As the demand for cybercoverage increased, Allianz launched the Cyber ​​Center of Competence (CoC) in 2018. Incorporated into AGCS, the center takes a cautious approach and focuses on coordinating and coordinating cyber underwriting of the commercial insurance segment within the Allianz Group. Because both cyber risk and claims are increasing.

Recent priorities include the development of new underwriting approaches to clarify overall exposure to commercial real estate and non-life insurance, especially silent cyber. Product governance and harmony, and further expansion of the global service provider network for cyber policyholders are also important areas under consideration.

