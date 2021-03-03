Digital4Good celebrates youth innovation





Digital4Good is an initiative to inspire, teach and guide young people to use digital technology to make positive changes in their communities. The movement has led to an annual event called the Digital4Good Summit, which introduces innovations made by tech-savvy students across the country.

A branch of #ICanHelp, a California-based non-profit organization, was officially launched in 2013 by co-founders Kim Karr and Matt Soeth. The group has set out to meet the growing need for online safety, enabling young people to use technology as a driving force to create good things in the world.

According to statistics, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 24 years. Within that group, at least 60% experienced cyberbullying, which increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karr, who is also an educator, started the group by directly seeing the negative effects of inappropriate and unpleasant online interactions between students. Cyberbullying, such as posting obscene pictures, meaningful text messages, and fake sites, can lead to safe and problematic internet exchanges.

Students continued to come to me for help, as there were nine steps to report a problem on many platforms, Karr said. This may be 13 years old. Taking a picture is an emergency. These sites use confusing terms such as mitigation. Most adults find it difficult to operate and these are children.

After recognizing the urgency of teaching students how to actually navigate the reporting process, Karr changed many of the ambiguous languages ​​used in reporting and Twitter about becoming a member of the Trust and Safety Board there. I contacted.

She started talking to Twitter about establishing a way to recognize young people who are using technology forever.

Kerr said there were a lot of cool things that seemed to focus only on the negatives and used something like Twitter.

Therefore, Digital4Good was born, and the inspirational digital citizens of a hopeful generation who used social media to make positive changes.

In 2017, the first Digital4Good event started at the location of the Twitter Bay Area.

Ten young changemakers, typically 13 to 24 years old, are selected each year based on their unique idea of ​​using digital media and technology to defend a variety of causes.

In 2018, the two-day event was hosted by Supercell in San Francisco. In 2019, it was sponsored by Instagram and Facebook.

The organization then switched to a virtual platform and, with COVID-19 precautions, moved to a four-day online event from April 20th to 23rd. Anyone can register for the free summit.

Registered individuals will meet 11 current 2020 youth winners, talk to competitors in past programs, and learn about some of the great ideas they have introduced.

Viewers help students attend real Shark Tank entrepreneurs and expand or contract project vision, marketing, networking collaboration, and funding.

The 2020 Pick will be awarded the most innovative, most exciting and most influential special awards. There will also be a live stream vote for the People’s Choice Awards. In addition to additional mentorship, the winning competitor will receive a swag bag with prizes from companies such as Google and other sponsors.

A small number of selected virtual participants will be selected for a private virtual event after having access to a special session room and the opportunity to meet 2020 pioneers and participating companies.

The announcement of the 2021 Student Contest will take place at the Summit in April.

Register here to host a watch party and participate in this groundbreaking movement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos