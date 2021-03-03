Outlook Calendar has significant improvements and new features.What you need to know





Microsoft has announced a major update to Microsoft Outlook with several new Outlook calendar features for Windows 10 and mobile apps. The new look form factor is a style change for the Outlook calendar board.

The new update will be in a more user-friendly format, the fixed grid view will be removed and replaced with a more customizable user experience. You can use task lists, attachments, links, and reminders to organize your work days and improve your workflow directly from your calendar board, without the use of external applications. Streamline the process and free users instead of annoying them with multiple moving parts.

The more liberal style of the calendar board allows users to create more customized and personal workspaces within the calendar. “On average, people use six tools to keep track of everything they need to do,” Microsoft said. Therefore, this new calendar tool needs to better optimize your Outlook workspace and reduce the number of external programs you need to be productive.

Current Outlook web users can expand the calendar and use the view drop-down menu at the top right of the page.[ボード]You can try this now by selecting. It has not yet been announced when the new features will appear in the mobile app.

Another upcoming new feature is intelligent scheduling assistance. Outlook checks availability with other invited meeting attendees and suggests the best time frame for the meeting so everyone is free to attend. If there is a schedule conflict, Outlook makes suggestions to fix the conflict by moving other meetings or suggesting different meeting times.

There is no actual date when all new features will be released, but you can read the entire Microsoft announcement here. Full deployment of both desktop and mobile apps will take place in the coming months.

Best Microsoft Surface Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos