Advanced Materials Show Launches Autumn USA Expo-Med-Tech Innovation





Following the success of the first advanced materials show in the UK last year, the organizers of the exposition announced the launch of a show dedicated to advanced materials in the United States this fall.

The Advanced Materials Show USA in Edison, NJ will showcase the latest high-performance materials technology for applications, including medtech.

The show is in the same place as another event dedicated to another important trend in the materials sector. The first event, the Nano Technology Show, will be held at the same time and place and will provide an overview of the latest thinking in the field of nanotechnology research. With examples from the industry of integration and development strategy.

R & D, materials science, and engineering leaders will use this show to procure the latest materials, along with the scientific equipment and processing equipment needed to develop, manufacture, and process advanced materials.

Event partner CEO Adam Moore said the show organizer said: The international audience, which attracted the AdvancedMaterialsShow 2019 in the UK in its first year, proved that the global demand for this type of show was enormous. The launch of Advanced Materials Show USA has come at a crucial time for the materials sector, where rapid innovation and significant commercial opportunities are driving the use of advanced materials in many industries.

Materials on display include the latest nanomaterials, composites, polymers, ceramics, adhesives, sealants, coatings, foams, metals, fibers and thermoplastics. It is backed up by a major showcase of related technologies and all the latest R & D tools including laboratory, microscopy, measurement, analysis and characterization equipment, as well as laminated molding, drying, curing, sintering, finishing and testing systems. Will be done.

Within the exhibition, two conferences will provide access to world leaders in advanced materials, including end users, product developers, materials scientists and researchers.

Moore added: AdvancedMaterialsShowUSA has a good grasp of industry trends and demonstrates this by co-locating the event with the Nano Technology Show. The pace of change in the materials sector is not as clear as in the nanotechnology sector. We are very proud and excited to welcome visitors to both shows that showcase everything that is cutting-edge and pioneering in material advances.

Advanced Materials Show USA will take place October 13-14, 2021 in Edison, NJ.

