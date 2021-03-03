MediaTeks’ new TV chip MT9638 brings support for HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and USB 3.





Like smartphones, TVs are equipped with chipsets that ensure smooth image quality and UI. Most brands sell TV display technology or underlying technology to improve image quality, but SoC ensures that everything runs smoothly on your TV. MediaTek may be second in terms of smartphone chipsets, but it has a relatively large market share in TV chipsets. Today, the company announced the MediaTek MT9638, a new chipset for 4K TV. The chipset powers 4K TV and also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+ and HDMI 2.1.

“As smart home appliances become more intelligent and diversified, smart TVs will become a new hub for smart homes as consumers will be able to take advantage of AI-enabled multimedia capabilities to control all devices directly from their TVs. It’s becoming, “says MediaTek’s TV business unit. “The new MT9638 continues our legacy as the # 1 chip provider for smart TVs, bringing consumers an incredible AI, multimedia, gaming and entertainment experience in theater-quality 4K.”

MediaTek MT9638 TV chip specifications and features

The MediaTek MT9638 integrates multiple ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs, ARM Mali-G52 GPUs, and a dedicated MediaTek APU into a single chip. This chip can power a 4K resolution TV with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Therefore, this chip does not seem to be the heart of future 120Hz TVs. Interestingly, the SoC supports HDR 10+. In short, we can expect more TVs to support the standard. You can also power a TV with a full array backlight with local dimming capabilities over 2000 zones. It will be interesting to watch more TV in an affordable space that provides local dimming.

MediaTek MT9638 also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS: Virtual X Surround Sound Technology for Users. It also supports HDMI 2.1, making it a great option for gamers. However, it is not clear whether the number of TV ports equipped with this chipset will support HDMI 2.1. With HDMI 2.1, users can expect VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (automatic low latency mode). VRR makes a difference in screen tearing games, but it’s unclear how much difference it will make on a 60Hz display, as this feature is suitable for displays with high refresh rates. Nonetheless, between PS5 (review) and Xbox Series X (review), only the latter will soon support VRR. PS5 will get VRR support through updates in the future.

After moving to some smart features, the TV chip supports up to 4 long-range microphones, so you can control your TV by voice without using a remote control. I’ve seen this feature work on the TCLC715 (review), but it worked very slowly on that TV. Hopefully, the new chip will improve response time and the fluidity of long-distance voice commands to interact with the virtual assistant. The chipset claims to consume as much as 0.5W during standby and wake the TV from sleep in 1 second. Users can wake the TV from sleep using only the audio from the TV with MediaTek MT9638. This is very good.

The chip also claims to provide support for “state-of-the-art AI enhancement technologies such as AI super-resolution, AI image quality, AI voice assistants, variable refresh rates (VRR), and MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation).” I will. It will be interesting to see how super-resolution and AI image quality can help upscale low-resolution content on TV, and how image modes improve the viewing experience.

According to MediaTek, “This chip enables real-time content and scene recognition and automatically adjusts saturation, brightness, sharpness, dynamic motion compensation, and smart noise reduction to improve overall image quality. MediaTek’s AI super-resolution technology, combined with its MEMC technology, intelligently upscales resolution through multi-frame blending to provide clearer images at the native resolution of smart TVs. “Repeat. But once you get a TV with this chipset for review, you’ll be able to comment on it. But on paper, you can expect a TV with this chip to offer a dynamic color palette and crisp resolution. But, again, the panels used and the accuracy of the colors play an important role in helping the chip provide a better color and display experience.

MediaTek MT9638 also supports Wi-Fi 6. There are many Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers on the market, but PS5 is the only consumer device with Wi-Fi 6. It’s great to see Wi-Fi 6 get more support, especially on TVs where bandwidth is key to high resolution stream content.

When can you expect a TV with MediaTek MT9638 to go on sale?

According to a press release, “4K smart TVs with MT9638 are expected to hit the consumer market in the second quarter of 2021.” So you have to wait for a while to get a TV with the new chipset.

