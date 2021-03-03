Google Pixel Fold Release Date, Price, Features, Rumors





The idea of ​​producing a foldable device like the Google Pixel Fold may seem like it came out of the left fielder, as Google isn’t exactly known for its innovative phone design. .. Nonetheless, if the rumored mill should be believed, it’s exactly what Google has at work, and we were able to see the pixel fold earlier rather than later.

Many rumorers have suggested that the Pixel Fold could debut soon this year, and there are leaks to support their claim. If so, that means Google is entering an area where smartphone makers such as Samsung and LG have already entered. Obviously this is interesting to device makers, as even Apple is reportedly tinkering with the foldable iPhone.

But are you interested in smartphone shoppers who haven’t really accepted some of the folds out there yet? And is Google the company that makes clamshell mobile phones more mainstream?

We can’t answer these questions at this time because it’s hard to get specific details about the Pixel Fold. But you can share what you’ve heard about Google’s clamshell design.

Release date of Google Pixel Fold

Rumors of Pixel Fold spread when Google’s internal documents leaked last August revealed the company’s 2021 smartphone release plans. There were expected entries, such as the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6 and a pair of codenamed phones that were supposed to be possible XL variants. However, this document specifically mentions a foldable Pixel device with a 2021 release date.

Well, it’s 2021, and if anything, Google Watchers expect the company to stick to its informal plans. Leaker Jon Prosser, who confirmed that Pixel Fold is “real”, said in a tweet that he expects it to be released in late 2021 and early 2022. Display analyst Ross Young also believes Pixel Fold is expected to be available in the fourth quarter.

Google has traditionally hosted a Pixel launch event around October to showcase its new flagship smartphone. With the Pixel Fold ready, it’s easy to imagine the Pixel 6 sharing a stage with a foldable device this fall.

Google Pixel Fold Price

Everyone seems to point out exactly what Pixel Fold will launch in late 2021, but I’m not sure about the price of the device. In fact, we’ve heard very little talk about the potential price of PixelFold.

So you need to find out what other phone makers are billing in a foldable way to get a sense of Google’s direction. Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the most expensive foldable available and costs $ 1,999. Folding phones like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr 5G are a bit more affordable at $ 1,199 and $ 1,399, respectively, which are relative terms in this case.

The cheapest foldables aren’t really foldables. LG offers the UG Wing for $ 999, which is actually a multi-screen device with a second display spinning in place. Still, Google has traditionally priced its flagship handsets at a lower price than rival devices, so it turns out that the Pixel Fold’s price is much closer to $ 1,000 than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s astronomical price. It was.

Google Pixel Fold Design

More information about Google’s design plans for the Pixel Fold comes from multiple patent applications that the company has created for foldable devices. One such patent shows a device that hinges open to display a larger screen and the ability to slide an additional display to add additional screen area. Another patent is interestingly teasing the foldable, which can be folded in three places.

(Image credit: USPTO)

I don’t know if these designs are close to reality. This is a drawback of relying on patents that may cover products that never see the light of day. But from the designs teased by these filings, everything Google has in its work is more in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the way smartphone-sized devices deploy to display larger displays. And it seems.

Adding fuel to that speculation is a report that Google has signed a deal with Samsung to get a foldable OLED panel. (Samsung is a leading display maker and actually offers the screens found on many mobile phones manufactured by rivals, including Apple.) According to the report, Google ordered a 7.6-inch panel. This happens to be the size of the next Galaxy Z Fold rumor. 3 internal displays. A follow-up to that Z-fold from Samsung is scheduled for later this year.

Google Pixel Fold Specifications and Camera

If you know very little about what the Pixel Fold looks like, you don’t even know more about the specifications of a foldable cell phone. However, given that Pixel devices in the past have been the flagship of the best camera phones, Pixel Fold is expected to follow suit with a focus on cameras.

This does not necessarily mean that there are many lenses in the pixel fold. Google has traditionally avoided adding multiple cameras. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have only a main lens and an ultra-wide shooter in addition to the front camera. Depending on the Pixel Fold’s design, Google could add a camera, but the company prefers a lesser approach instead of focusing on providing the best post-processing software to create better photos. is.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 powers Pixel Fold, or Google can opt for a cheaper system-on-chip. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

When it comes to the processor that powers the Pixel Fold, Google has a variety of options. The current foldable relies on some of the most powerful processors available for the Galaxy Z Fold to use the Snapdragon 865 Plus. The Snapdragon 865Plus was Qualcomm’s best chipset at the time of its release. However, Pixel Fold with the Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip is expected to be expensive, as more powerful mobile processing platforms can push up the cost of phones.

With a recent flagship product, Google chose a more modest processor and adopted the Snapdragon 765G for the Pixel 5. The company can choose a route similar to the Pixel Fold and less flashy than the Snapdragon 888. One of the biggest complaints about the original Motorola Razr was the fact that it used the Snapdragon 710 instead of the more powerful chipset.

Google Pixel Fold Software

Even if the Pixel Fold is the first device built on its own, when it comes to folding devices, Google isn’t a stranger at all. The company is working closely with Samsung to optimize its own app for foldable screens. Also, one of the many features introduced in Android 11 is improved support for foldable devices. This allows app makers to adjust software performance according to the position of the smartphone hinges. (Samsung’s foldable mobile phone flex mode has the side effect of splitting the screen into a display area and a control area, from video chat to taking pictures.)

Flex mode on Galaxy Z Flip is supported by Google software. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The ability to incorporate more foldable features into Android and optimize them on Google-built phones probably explains Google’s interest in developing Pixel Fold. So, as more information is released about both mobile phones and upcoming Android 12 releases, potential software features aimed at maximizing the unique design of multitasking and foldable devices. I think you will hear a lot.

Google Pixel Fold outlook

We’re still waiting for more information on what Google is cooking with Pixel Fold. But that doesn’t prevent us from already coming up with a wishlist of the features we want. Our greatest needs are biased towards software, which is better than Google in developing the best software features for folding screens. In particular, I am interested in whether PixelFold’s form factor opens up new possibilities for photography.

Finding the right balance between performance and price is key to Google. No one wants a foldable screen for underpowered phones, but so far few people pay for foldable devices. Perhaps Google can find the right combination to make devices like the rumored Pixel Fold more mainstream.

