10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here’s what you need to know before the market opens: Advertising 1. Global equities will rise as bond yields ease, leaving UK investors focused on their next budget. Global stocks surged on Wednesday as bond yields cooled, dispelling concerns over stock valuations.

2. London is looking at major rule changes to monetize the SPAC boom as Amsterdam seeks the top spot after Brexit. A major review on the City of London suggested changes to allow the UK to welcome more blank check companies.

3. “Big Short” investor Michael Burry said the government could “handicap” Bitcoin, suspecting it could disrupt global finance. Well-known investors have renewed their skepticism about Bitcoin in tweets since it was deleted.

4. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released a video supporting a new ETF designed to track Reddit-led social media topics. Famous day traders are lagging behind the Van Eck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF, which is due to launch on Thursday.

5. Guggenheim miners disagree with the consensus that interest rates are “higher than an uninterrupted trajectory,” saying Treasury yields could be negative over the next decade. Scott Minerd said the recession has traditionally been followed by a valley of interest rates. 6. Expected earnings. Snowflakes and Prudential are on Wednesday’s list.Advertising

7. Economic calendar. The British Prime Minister presents the government budget and the US PMI is announced.

8. Cathie Wood analyzes why she was “very comfortable” as the stock market was shaken by the bond sale last week. Investment guru shares her outlook on what will happen after a tech rout.

9. Hervévan Caloen, a $ 35 million fund manager, has quietly beat 99% of his peers for the second year in a row. He breaks down his strategy and explains why being in a small company gives him an edge.Advertising

10. Investment strategist Luke Lloyd is scrutinizing the market for opportunities following the recent sale of technology. He shares with the equity sector four specific picks that offer the best chances of outperforming performance.

