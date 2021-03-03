Samsung mistakenly confirms that Galaxy A525G and Xcover 5 are coming





Every year, Samsung plans to launch a small number of smartphones in various price ranges this year as well. The Galaxy A525G and Galaxy Xcover 5 are one of the devices that should hit the market in the coming months. Multiple leaks over the past few months have revealed quite a lot about both devices. And while we were still waiting for the official announcement, it seems that someone at Samsung’s camp jumped over the gun and listed two unannounced phones on the company’s official security update website.

Galaxy A525G and Galaxy Xcover 5 are officially listed to receive monthly security updates

As Samsung discovered, Samsung officially scheduled the Galaxy A525G and Galaxy Xcover 5 to receive monthly security updates. Interestingly, with the exception of the Galaxy A50, other Galaxy A series phones do not receive security updates on a monthly cycle. The Galaxy A50 is an enterprise model, so I understand why Samsung prefers it. However, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G, launched last year, and all other Galaxy A-series phones have received quarterly security updates since they hit the market.

Samsung is currently putting the Galaxy A525G on its monthly security update schedule. Now that people are becoming more aware of smartphone privacy and security, Korean giants may want to make their devices more attractive to consumers.

According to the report, future Galaxy A series phones will also be available in the LTE variant. Samsung’s official security update website does not yet mention this phone. This device can only receive security updates on a quarterly cycle.

That said, Samsung has removed the Galaxy A52 5G from the list. This suggests that it was a premature move. As a result, things can still change and your device may receive quarterly security updates.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Xcover 5 is still on the list. Also, it was said that it was temporarily removed from the list, but now it is back in the list. This device will be added to the list as an enterprise model, just like the previous model. So it’s not too surprising to receive monthly security updates.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy A525G and Galaxy Xcover 5 seem to be just a few days after their official introduction. We’ll keep you up to date with new developments coming in the coming days.

