OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro: The biggest difference you can expect





When OnePlus 9 arrives this month, you have the main options. Do you need 9Pro or is the basic OnePlus 9 sufficient?

This is a difficult choice for now as there is no official spec yet. But with the help of some leaks and rumors, and knowledge of what OnePlus provided last year, you can get a good idea of ​​what OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be.

We’ll analyze the various key parts of these upcoming phones to see what the differences can be. With these features in front of you, we hope it helps you decide which of these two phones to choose.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications (Based on Rumors and Leaks) OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Expected Starting Price $ 699 $ 999 Display 6.5 inch, FHD 6.7 inch, QHD Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Rear Camera 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, 8MP Telephoto Front Camera 16MP 16MP Chipset Snapdragon 870 or 888 Snapdragon 870 or 888RAM 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Battery 4,500mAh 4,500 mAh Charging65W Wired 65W Wired, 30W Wireless OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro Price

You can see the approximate price from last year’s model. The OnePlus 8 started at $ 699, while the OnePlus 8 Pro started at $ 999. The OnePlus 8T is a slightly modified version of the 8 and sells for $ 749.

If the rumored OnePlus 9R is present, the price of the Vanilla OnePlus 9 may increase to avoid duplication with this new entry-level model. However, as rival phones such as the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 are priced lower than they were in 2020, OnePlus will lower the price of the entire OnePlus 9 range to maintain its status as a cheaper premium flagship. It is also possible to do.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro displays

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital / Concept Creator)

The overall design of the OnePlus 9 series phones may be the same. However, the display specifications are probably different.

First, the total size. The OnePlus 9 is expected to be a 6.5-inch phone, but the OnePlus 9 Pro will probably be 6.7-inch.

OnePlus provided a curved display for the OnePlus 8 Pro last year, but the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T used a flat display. Based on the rendering provided by OnLeaks, this year seems to be the same story.

Last year, OnePlus offered the OnePlus 8 a 90Hz FHD display, and OnePlus 8 Pro offered a 120Hz QHD display. Later this year, the OnePlus 8T blended both to achieve a 120Hz FHD screen.

Both OnePlus 9 and 9Pro models are expected to have a 120Hz display at launch. Now that OnePlus is selling cheap phones like the OnePlus Nord N10 with a 90Hz display, it makes sense to offer the smoothest display possible with its flagship model.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Dave2D / YouTube)

In both OnePlus 9 handsets, the rear camera is contained within a rectangular bump in the upper left corner of the back of the phone. The sensor itself can be a little different.

As a context, the OnePlus 8 came with a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The 8 Pro features a 48MP main sensor, a second 48MP sensor for ultra-wide shots, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 5MP “color filter” camera dedicated to taking “photochrome” images with a unique look. It has been.

The OnePlus 8T was also a little different. To improve the effect of portrait mode, I used a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

All three phones used the same 16MP self-camera in the punched hole notch in the upper left corner of the display.

This year, the basic OnePlus 9 gets the same 48MP sensor pair for main / ultra wide shots that the 8Pro had before. The third camera in 9 is unknown, but it could be another macro sensor like the 5MP on the OnePlus 8T. What we know is that these cameras will be able to access the new tilt shift and focus peaking modes of the camera app, thanks to the discovery within the latest version of OxygenOS.

According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 9 Pro will benefit from a Hasselblad-tuned camera. It’s not yet clear what this means, but Hasselblad is famous for providing cameras to the Apollo 11 lunar landing crew, and OnePlus’ Pete Lau has astrophotography a priority for the OnePlus 9 series. I’m kidding that it could be a matter. Perhaps you can expect attention to high-resolution sensors with excellent low-light performance and powerful zoom magnification.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Processors and Performance

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

This can be an area where both versions of the phone are the same. Last year, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro used the Snapdragon 865 chipset and used 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the version selected. This may be what OnePlus will do this year as well.

Which chip OnePlus uses is controversial. The direct successor to the Snapdragon 865 is the Snapdragon 888, which seems a natural choice. However, Qualcomm is also offering the Snapdragon 870 chipset this year. It offers less performance than the 888 chip, but at a lower price. And OnePlus has already stated that it will use the 870 on the phone this year.

I’m not sure if OnePlus is talking about the Snapdragon 870 plans, or even talking about which phone in the three cell phone lineup refers to the 9 series.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Battery and Charging

Battery size often correlates with the size of the entire phone. This can be seen on the OnePlus 8 series. Here, the Basic 8 has a 4,300 mAh battery and the Pro version has a 4,510 mAh battery. The OnePlus 8T has upgraded the original 8 capacity to 4,500mAh.

The only currently rumored battery size for the OnePlus 9 is 4,500mAh. Therefore, the capacities of both phones may be the same. Not so good news for the 9 Pro, but a larger, more detailed display means it drains faster than its siblings’ smaller, plainer screens.

Both phones must have the same wired charging. If you’re lucky, this will be the 65W charge found on the OnePlus 8T. This is one of the most zippy fast charging standards currently available. Otherwise, the next most likely option is the same 30W charge used on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

When it comes to wireless charging, there’s probably a difference. Only the OnePlus 8 Pro offered up to 30W of wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8T didn’t have an option for this. Potentially, this year will be the same case when OnePlus saves wireless charging only for Pro models.

Outlook

Based on OnePlus’ track record, both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are excellent phones in their own right. However, we expect a significant price difference of at least $ 200 or more, so you need to consider which features to prioritize.

The main differentiator is whether you need a larger display or higher resolution that OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to offer. The OnePlus 9 may not be able to get a telephoto lens like the Pro model, and there may be at least one sensor with a low megapixel count, so there’s a camera next.

Fortunately, the same silicon is likely to run the show on all OnePlus 9 handsets, so chipset selection doesn’t matter. The same is true for design, unless you have a strong preference for flat or curved displays.

