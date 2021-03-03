Red Hat findings on the state of enterprise open source software





If you’re surprised that 90% of IT leaders use enterprise open source software, you’ve lived under the rocks for decades. In the latest State of Enterprise open source report, that’s exactly what Red Hat, a leading Linux and cloud company, found.

After all, Red Hat President and CEO Paul Cormier points out: “Open source has firmly established itself as an innovation engine in the software industry. Enterprise Linux, cloud computing, Edge and Internet of Things (IoT), containers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and DevOps.” It’s always open source. is.

It’s not just what we think of as IT. Thanks to the power of open source, which combines collaboration, transparency, and the belief that the best ideas come from anywhere, we were able to come up with the COVID-19 vaccine in just months instead of years.

But where is open source software used? Infrastructure modernization, a flashy phrase to replace the last proprietary operating system in servers and data centers, remains at 64% and is the number one application of open source software.

Specifically, the popularity of open source networking is skyrocketing. It jumped from 36% two years ago to 54%. This is probably because much of modern networking has moved to new technologies that rely on it, such as software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and 5G.

The second cited application, 54%, is application development. Following that, 53% of respondents are undergoing digital transformation. These are closely related as they show that open source is being used not only to replace infrastructure plumbing, but also to create software as a service (SaaS) applications as new cloud-based services. I am.

Behind these, as you can imagine, is the rise of containers. The adoption of containers is already widespread. Just under 50% of respondents worldwide use containers for production. 37% use development-only containers. Only 16% of respondents are still evaluating or investigating container adoption. According to another study by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), container use has exploded by 300% over the last four years.

Interestingly, 69% of Red Hat surveyed prefer to use multiple vendors for their cloud infrastructure needs. It certainly supports Red Hat’s hybrid cloud plan, but it’s higher than I expected.

To achieve this, Red Hat requires users to continue to employ containers and Kubernetes, a bright red container orchestrator. Red Hat is not afraid of that account. According to a survey, 30% of IT leaders expect to see significant increases in container usage over the next 12 months. Another 42% expect a slight increase in container usage. Kubernetes is considered overwhelmingly important to the cloud-native application strategy of container orchestration. 66% of respondents consider it “very” or “very important” and another 19% consider it “important”.

For Red Hat, this means that Kubernetes distribution OpenShift is more important than ever. It’s not as important to Red Hat’s bottom line as its traditional flagship product, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), but it does.

Another key factor in the growth of open source is that most of the 1,250 IT leaders surveyed agreed that open source software was as secure or even safer than its proprietary rivals. Overall, 87% consider enterprise open source to be as “safe” or “safe” as proprietary software.

Other answers reinforce this conclusion. 84% agreed that enterprise open source is “an important part of my organization’s security strategy.” 75% trust the company’s open source.[…] Strict review process and commercial testing to ensure quality code. Processes related to enterprise open source are particularly reflected in the 55% majority, stating that enterprise open source is safer than community-based open source.

In a related blog, Gordon Haff, an evangelist for the Red Hat community, found that the delusion that “open source code carries risks” has diminished. The old Microsoft open source FUD may be history, but it’s still there.

In the future, Huff summarized the findings as follows: “IT leaders broadly view enterprise open source software as a superior software format with higher quality, innovation, and greater security than other software, and they appreciate its value. Some of the enterprise open source is not only repackaged from open source code, but also offered through vendors who are actively participating in the open source development model. In summary, enterprise open source is increasingly software. It is recognized as the future. “

Among them, there is no doubt. Even Microsoft, which is now a Red Hat partner, is now on the open source side.

