China’s AI Innovation Zone: Opportunities for Foreign Investors





For the past five years, China has consistently prioritized its efforts to become the first global superpower of artificial intelligence (AI). This includes strategies such as Made in China 2025 and Digital Silk Road. The Digital Silk Road allows you to combine multiple resources to drive the growth and development of the AI ​​sector, including encouraging talent, fostering an R & D ecosystem, creating capital, and creating high prices. -Encourage foreign investment in high-tech supply chains and specific industries.

China will also set up an AI innovation zone where specific technologies will be developed based on the characteristics of the city, which is a strategy adopted at the national level in the region where the city is located (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Development Strategy). Etc.) are complemented. For example).

Newly introduced AI innovation zone in China

On February 20, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) published a circulation to support the creation of five new AI innovation zones. Currently, there are three zones in Shanghai (Pudong New Area), Shenzhen, and Jinan-Qing Express Railway, so there are a total of eight zones.

The new AI innovation zone includes Beijing, Tianjin (Binhai New Zone), Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Chengdu. Each is constructed to pursue a specific purpose, as explained directly in the MIIT Circulation.

Incentives and related regulations affecting foreign investors in China’s AI sector Encouragement of the 2020 Catalog

According to the Foreign Investment Encouragement Industry Catalog, which came into effect on January 27, 2021, foreign investment in the AI ​​sector is encouraged at the national level (national catalog) and the regional level (regional catalog). Foreign investors will benefit from favorable policies such as tariff exemptions on imported equipment, access to preferential land prices, deregulation of land use and corporate tax cuts. Read more: China expands its encouraged catalog and improves access for foreign investors (china-briefing.com)

The Chengdu AI Innovation Zone, located in Sichuan Province, will be regulated by the Western Region Encouragement Industry Catalog (2020 edition), which will be implemented from March 1, 2021. Read more: Investing in Western Province of China: New Recommended Catalog (china-briefing.com)

National Security Examination and Export Control Law

On December 19, 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) jointly issued measures for a security review of foreign investment, which will come into effect on January 18, 2021. did.

These measures apply to foreign investment throughout China, including pilot free trade areas, and were established under the NDRC, but a working office led by both the NDRC and MOFCOM is responsible for the national security review of foreign investment. It is stipulated to bear.

Measures on what could trigger a national security review are unclear and do not accurately define the major sectors of investment that may be subject to the above scrutiny. However, given the types of sectors mentioned in measures such as technology, information technology, internet products and services, and the restrictions on foreign investment in AI introduced by the Export Control Act, they are subject to national security reviews. There is a possibility. ..

Background

On July 20, 2017, the State Council of the People’s Republic of China issued a notice of the State Council on the issuance of a new generation artificial intelligence development plan (hereinafter referred to as the notice), which is a top-level design blue that shows the national approach to the development of AI technology. I showed a photo. And applications, set a wide range of goals up to 2030.

This notification can help AI become a new engine of economic development, a new focus of international competition, involve a wide range of areas of computer science, and build machines that can perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. I mentioned that it became.

Rapid growth creates frontier opportunities

Since the issuance of the 2017 notice and the implementation of other plans such as Internet Plus, Made in China 2025, and the Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, various to enhance AI technology development and encourage industry-specific technologies. Timely measures have been introduced. innovation.

China will become a global leader in AI publications and patents, and a leader in AI-powered businesses such as voice and image recognition applications.

An interesting aspect of this area is that progress can further improve the behavior of AI. Unlike computer hardware, AI is open science, so many of the essential algorithms in this area are public knowledge. With this technology, users generate data and their products are constantly improving through machine learning capabilities.

Given China’s mature market, research and industrial application momentum, and large population base, AI technology will benefit both domestic and foreign businesses as AI technology evolves rapidly. It’s easy to refrain from thinking. Therefore, foreign companies that can provide AI-related knowledge and know-how may feel that it is the right time to look for business opportunities within this encouraged sector.

about us

China briefings are created and created by Dezan Shira & Associates. This practice supports foreign investors in China and has been supporting them through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong since 1992. I am. For assistance in China, please contact china @ dezshira.com.

It also maintains offices to support foreign investors in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States and Italy, in addition to operations in India and Russia and trade research facilities in line with the Belt and Road Initiative. I will.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos