GreenLight Biosciences welcomes Marc Singleton as a leader in plant health innovation

“GreenLight is committed to tackling humanity’s greatest challenges, from vaccine production to bee protection,” said Andrey Zarr, CEO of GreenLight. “Mark brings the experience and expertise needed to move forward towards our goal of protecting the planet and feeding the world’s growing population.”

Singleton reports to Andrey Zarr and will lead plant health innovations such as GreenLight’s RNA-based Colorado potato beetle control product, GS2.

Founded in 2008, GreenLight has raised $ 230 million to date and is rapidly expanding into new market opportunities in human health, animal health and plant health. Last year, GreenLight raised over $ 100 million in an oversubscribed Series D round to accelerate its efforts to produce COVID-19 vaccine and messenger RNA.

Major investors include Morningside, Baird Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Fallline, S2G Ventures, Lupa Systems Capital, Continental Grain Company and Prelude Ventures.

“We are very excited to be able to join the team to help GreenLight fulfill its mission,” said Singleton. “It is important for the world to produce more food more sustainably, and GreenLight will help us achieve this.”

Singleton joined GreenLight from UPL Ltd and was the Global Head of New Technology.

Mark worked on UPL’s integration of Arysta, formed a world-class team of scientists, and managed the construction of the OpenAg Center at Research Triangle Park. This is a 69,000-square-foot multifunctional R & D facility dedicated to supporting VC-funded companies that bring technology. From discovery to market, across all indications and technology platforms.

In this role, Mark has become an important player in procuring and characterizing new disruptive technologies for use in agriculture, using platforms selected from VC funders around the world.

During his tenure at Arysta LifeScience, Mark was appointed as the first VP of R & D and Regulation to oversee a multi-year program that quintupled the value of the R & D portfolio and doubled the contribution of BioSolutions within that portfolio. ..

GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.about

GreenLight Biosciences is an integrated life sciences company with a state-of-the-art platform that delivers high quality RNA faster and at lower cost than ever before. GreenLight develops RNA products and works with industry leaders to promote vaccine development, pandemic control, crop management, plant protection and support the health of bees and other pollen maters. The GreenLight team is committed to diversity, inclusiveness and equality and to use collaboration to maintain scientific imagination and be passionate about making a difference in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com.

Source GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

