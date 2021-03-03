Apple AirTags Rumors: iOS 14.5 Can Track “Items” in the Find My App





Apple does a lot to find a misplaced iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad. Rumors strongly suggest that Apple is currently working on a device like Tile where you can find other items as well. Everything you know so far is here.

Update March 3, 2021: iOS 14.5 Beta includes a new “Items” tab in the Find My Friends app.

iOS 14.5 allows you to track “items” with the Find My Friends app

With rumors that AirTags will arrive later this month, the update to iOS 14.5 Beta may provide the strongest evidence to date. As Macrumors discovered, Apple added support for accessories to the Find My app, saying, “You can add non-Apple products to Find My. Look for backpacks, luggage, headphones, and other items. Find these. You can do what’s on the new “Items” tab. Apple hasn’t explicitly named AirTags in the description, but there’s no other way to track non-Apple devices without a Bluetooth device.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously released a report stating that AirTags will eventually ship in 2021. Kuo has built a reputation based on the accuracy of the report, but does not provide details about the specific dates or events that AirTags will publish. ..

Front PageTech’s Jon Prosser reported in a video (below) that he saw the final version of AirTags. The product is similar to the one reported in September 2020. According to Prosser, the AirTag animations you see in your videos can be the ones you see on iOS when you connect your device, similar to the ones you see when you connect your iPhone to your AirPods.

In September 2020, Prosser said in a video that he saw a video of Apple’s tracking device, and with the help of Concept Creator, rendered based on what he saw. Please see below.

Jon Prosser / Concept Creator

Rendering of Apple AirTag created by JonProsser and ConceptCreator.

According to Prosser, AirTags are about the same size as bottle caps. They work using Ulta-wideband (UWB) technology. This is explained in the What is AirTag section below.

But how do you connect these small discs? In a very Apple way, Prosser reports that keychains and other attachment devices are sold separately. It’s like the Apples Pro Display XDR stand is sold separately. Prosser doesn’t have pricing information, but it’s important to note that you’ll need to provide additional cash when purchasing AirTags.

What is AirTag?

AirTags are tracking tiles that are likely to resemble the popular Bluetooth tracking products of Tile, Adero, and similar companies. You can attach these tiles to objects such as keyrings, suitcases, bags, etc. (or put them in your wallet). Then you can look at the app on your smartphone to find the tiles and the objects attached to them.

AirTags are rumored to be more accurate than traditional Bluetooth trackers, as each tracker is believed to contain a U1 ultra-wideband chip, as seen on the latest iPhones. These chips send more data faster than Bluetooth. This means you can identify exactly where your AirTag is, not just if it’s in your house. Augmented reality will probably also help in the process of finding yours.

The tile device is square, but an asset discovered in iOS 13 beta by 9to5Mac last June suggests that AirTag is round, white, and has the Apple logo in the center. However, this is just a mockup and may not be the final design. (Also, the same asset suggested that the tag was code-named B389 within Apple.)

9to5Mac

Assets discovered by 9to5Mac. Pursue rounded edges to the limit.

In April 2020, Apple itself accidentally posted a video on a YouTube page to show that AirTag works even if you’re not connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The video was pulled immediately.

How does AirTags work?

AirTags, like HomePod’s AirPods, may have a proximity chip that can be placed next to your smartphone for quick pairing with your iPhone.

You may use the recently redesigned FindMy app to do the actual tracking.This app is a new app that can track multiple AirTags[アイテム]It is rumored to get a tab.

There are some rumored features, many of which were reported by MacRumors after accessing the internal build of iOS 13 in August 2019. For example, if you move too far from AirTag, your iPhone may send you notifications. Leave the tag in your key or wallet. However, you may be able to add a safe place to ignore, so if you leave your wallet in a gym locker during a workout, for example, your smartphone won’t always ping you. You can also put your tracker in lost mode and relay your contact information to other Apple users who come across tags so they can contact you. AirTags also need to send a notification when they are found.

Just like Tile is running the app, Apple will also help locate AirTags using proximity data from nearby iOS device owners. The person who used the iPhone to locate it, of course, wouldn’t know that unless AirTags was in lost mode. Apple has an advantage over Tile in this regard, as so many people around the world don’t have iOS devices.

As with your iPhone or Apple Watch, you may be able to get AirTag to make a sound from the FindMy app to make your search easier. Also, as you approach AirTag, Apple may, with the help of augmented reality, allow you to use your camera to view the balloon in the direction of AirTag. This is similar to how the Pixie Wireless Tracker works.

AirTags may also have a removable button cell battery, such as those found in digital cameras and similar electronics. If AirTag’s battery is low, it may send the final location before going offline.

When will AirTags be released?

Since AirTags is still a rumored product, there is no official statement from Apple regarding the release date.

However, in February 2020, revered TF securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in an investor report that Apple would begin mass production of AirTags in the second or third quarter of this year. This means that you’re likely to have to wait until fall at the earliest, but Apple could actually announce it at this year’s WWDC. In April, Bloomberg confirmed the release in the fall. Note that the report calls the device an Apple tag. Despite the March support video confirming internal use of the name AirTags, it suggests that it could be a different name by the time the tracker is released.

We don’t know how much it will cost right now, but the general consensus is that Apple wants users to buy multiple AirTags, so it’s relatively affordable.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking on the link in the article. Read Affiliate Link Policy for more information.

