Immigrants Key to Technology Competitiveness in Americas

A bipartisan government committee on artificial intelligence (AI) recommends changing U.S. immigration law to attract and retain the talent of the U.S. to compete in AI and other cutting-edge technologies. .. The Commission’s report, which appears to be influential, states that preventing Chinese citizens from studying and working in AI, as suggested by some immigration restrictions and anti-Chinese lawmakers, benefits the Chinese Communist Party. It concludes that it will bring about and hurt the United States.

This week, after two years of research, hearings and research, the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence has released its final report. Eric Schmidt, a former CEO and chairman of Google and co-founder of Schmidt Futures, chaired the committee. Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work was vice-chairman.

As a bipartisan committee of 15 engineers, national security experts, executives and academic leaders, the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) delivers an offensive message. America is not ready to defend or compete in the AI ​​era. Work on the opening of the report. This is a harsh reality that we must face. And it is this reality that demands comprehensive and national action. Our final report presents strategies for protecting ourselves from the threat of AI, adopting AI responsibly for national security, and winning a wide range of technological competitions for prosperity, security and well-being. I will.

Improving US immigration policy plays an important role in the recommendations of the report. As a starting point, your strategy should build on the following pillars: 1) Win the AI ​​human resources competition. 2) Promote AI innovation in the United States. 3) Protect the benefits of US AI. 4) Lead a favorable international AI order.

[T]The United States needs to win international talent competition by improving both STEMs [science, technology, engineering and math] Education and our system for accepting and retaining highly skilled immigrants writes Schmidt and Work.

According to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), employers currently pay H-1B visa fees to fund approximately 100,000 college scholarships for US students in science and engineering. However, the annual number of H-1B visas is usually the only practical way for highly skilled foreigners to work long-term in the United States and has been exhausted each year since 2004.

In a summary to win the global talent competition, the report states: If the United States develops more potential talent domestically and does not hire and retain more existing talent from abroad, it risks losing global competition for lacking AI expertise. There is. The United States must act proactively in both respects. Congress passes Defense Education Law II to address flaws in the entire American education system from kindergarten to high school and investment in thousands of undergraduate and graduate-level fellowships in areas critical to the future of AI. There is. At the same time, Congress is developing advanced skills to encourage more AI talent to study, work and stay in the United States through new incentives and reforms in visa, green card, and job portability. We need to pursue a comprehensive immigration strategy for our immigrants. (Emphasis has been added.)

In the section titled Strengthening AI Talent Through Immigration, the report concludes: Immigration reform is a national security obligation. Countries that can successfully attract and retain highly skilled individuals can gain strategic and economic advantages over their competitors. The benefits of human capital are especially important in the area of ​​AI, where the demand for talent far exceeds the supply. Highly skilled immigrants accelerate American innovation, improve entrepreneurship and create jobs.

The report states that the Trump administration has treated foreign-born professionals as a threat, enacted many obstacles and banned entry into the United States. The United States benefits far more from immigrants of highly skilled foreign workers than any other country. According to the report, in 2013, there were 15 times as many immigrant inventors in the United States as American inventors living abroad. In contrast, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom all maintain a net negative inventor immigration rate. Compared to other US advantages in AI competition, such as financial resources and hardware capacity, it is difficult for other countries to recreate this immigrant advantage.

The report states that international students are more likely to study in other countries and that they have been waiting for some form of related green card employment-based immigration for a long time, including the current US immigration system. We have identified some issues with. As this recent article explains: Without changes to immigration law, it is now expected that the last person born in India waiting today in the employment-based immigration backlog will receive a green card. 2216 Someday after 195.

Among the immigration policies recommended by the Commission:

-Expand and clarify the portability of work for highly skilled workers. This concept is contained in the recently introduced US Citizenship Law developed by the Biden administration. The Commission is waiting for an employment-based green card for the current one-year extension of many H-1B visa holders to H-1B, O-1 or other status foreign-born scientists and engineers. I believe it should be extended to make it easier to change, making the job easier and more flexible in the labor market.

-Regain the green card lost due to a bureaucratic error. This measure is also included in US citizenship law.

-A green card will be given to students who have obtained a STEM PhD from an accredited American university and graduated. US citizenship law includes this measure. NFAP estimates that about 10,000 green cards will be issued annually.

-Double the number of employment-based green cards. U.S. Citizenship Law no longer counts dependents as annual limits and uses unused green cards from family preference categories after providing higher annual limits that are less likely to be fully used for family categories Being able to do so could more than double the number of employment-based immigrant visas after five years.

-Create an entrepreneurial visa. The United States does not have a start-up visa and is at a disadvantage compared to other countries in retaining or attracting foreign-born entrepreneurs.

-Create a new disruptive technology visa. The Commission recommends that the National Science Foundation identify key emerging technologies every three years. DHS allows students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and technicians in their field to apply for emerging disruptive technology visas.This will provide the much-needed talent research and development [research and development] And strengthen our economy.

The Commission has categorically rejected the approach endorsed by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) to prevent Chinese-born researchers from studying in the US science and technology field, and such a policy is for the Chinese Communist Party. He insisted that it would be a great profit.

Immigration policy could also slow China’s progress, according to the report. The Chinese government has taken the threat of brain drain seriously, pointing out that the United States’ ability to attract and retain China’s talent is an obstacle to the ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Increasing China’s brain drain creates a dilemma in CCP, whether it will further lose human capital, further slow economic growth and threaten AI progress, or deny Chinese citizens the opportunity to study and work in the United States. You have to make a choice.

At a hearing, Eric Schmidt said many promising researchers in US AI were born in China. At a recent parliamentary hearing, Schmidt considered the question of how important Chinese researchers are to AI efforts, but found that Chinese researchers were the lead authors of major treatises. .. If you end up getting rid of all of them. .. .. In fact, you will hurt American AI leadership. In the report, Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies also points out the importance of Chinese-born researchers in AI in the United States.

As Reuters reported, if Senator Chuck Schumer adheres to a bill for China to step up U.S. technology efforts, he expects Senator Cotton and others to amend to limit international students from China. Is rational. Senator Cotton’s definition of a sensitive area seems to include all of the STEMs that international students are interested in studying in the United States, and the United States says that Chinese citizens study non-STEM subjects such as the humanities. Claims to be able to continue to allow.

The Commission addresses technology transfer concerns, but warns that restrictions on immigrants and international students are the wrong approach and counterproductive. While immigrants benefit the United States, policymakers must also be aware of the threat of unwanted technology transfers, according to the report. However, limiting immigration is a too dull tool to solve this problem. Limitations hurt US innovation and economic growth, helping competitors only by allowing human capital to grow. US tech companies are also encouraged to move to talented locations, both across borders and abroad. Technology transfer is exacerbated only if key components of the US technology sector move R & D to China or another country that is more vulnerable to technology transfer efforts than the United States. A more effective strategic approach would combine a targeted effort to combat the technology transfer vector with actions to improve the United States’ ability to attract the world’s top talent.

The policy choices made today will resonate in the coming years. According to the committee, the US is generally prioritized over China as a key indicator of the progress of AI development. But the gap is closing rapidly. China has the potential to overtake the United States as a major center of AI innovation in the next decade.

Leading American thinkers on technology, innovation and national security will make policymakers more open to highly skilled immigrants and international students in their final report on AI. He said it was essential for him. Does Congress Listen?

