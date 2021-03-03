How to upgrade your PS4 game to a more attractive PS5 version for free





Yuffie will appear in FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, but only on PS5.

square Enix

Most PlayStation 4 games can be played on PlayStation 5, thanks to the backward compatibility feature of the new Sony console, but some publishers allow PS4 games to be upgraded to the PS5 version for free. This allows many of them to play at 4K dynamic resolution of 60 frames per second, resulting in shorter loading times and a better gaming experience.

One of the major games getting such updates is last year’s FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, as shown in last week’s State of Play live stream. It will be available on June 10th, with an extension featuring the amazing ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. Next-generation updates are free for current owners, but Yuffie content has an additional charge (price not disclosed) and is only available on PS5.

The PS5 is currently available, but is in stock at retail stores. The digital-only model costs $ 400, and the model with a disk drive costs $ 500.

Game upgrades aren’t done automatically or by regular game updates. So it’s easy to accidentally keep playing the PS4 version of the game on the new PS5. You need to go to the PlayStation Network games page and choose to upgrade to the PS5 version. This will download the additional data needed for next-generation features.

If you have a physical PS4 game, you can also upgrade to the PS5 version only if you purchased a PS5 with a disk drive. You should always use a PS4 disc to play the PS5 version. Even if you upgrade, you will not get a free digital copy of the game. Download the PS5 update from the PSN, but you don’t need a PS5-specific disc. The PS4 disc becomes the authenticator.

Read more: PS5 Review: Sony has built a space-era game console for your next-generation dreams

If you choose a digital-only PS5 and have a disc, you’re out of luck. There are some additional restrictions and warnings.

Some PS5 versions of the current PS4 game have not yet been released. Next-generation versions will take up more valuable hard drive space as they will be larger files. A new list of trophies will be created (each version list will not transfer the storage of some games. Some game upgrades will only be available in cross-generational bundles or special editions.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the games you can upgrade.

PS5 Performance Mode; Screenshots by Sean Keane / CNET Free upgrades available now

Some upgrades require you to purchase a specific (more expensive) version of the game.

The next generation upgrade of Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be breathtaking.

CD Projekt Red Future Free Upgrades

This list will be updated as more upgrades become available or announced.

