Developer Warning Fans Revived About Technical Alpha Scams





Don’t be fooled by Diablo 2 alpha scams, including the ones that are popular on Reddit.

Blizzard Community Development Leader Adam Fletcher warns fans about some scams related to Diablo 2: Resurrected Technical Alpha. The only real way to access the alpha version is to sign up for the official website. Therefore, please do not participate in informal giveaways or contests.

“Diablo II: Just pay attention to everyone who is interested in Resurrection and Tech Alpha,” Fletcher said. “Don’t be fooled by scams. I’ve seen a lot of places that say they’re running a contest or allowing access. That’s not true. The best way to get involved is to opt in to Diablo2.com. Is to do! “

Related: Diablo 2: Resurrection gets single player alpha before multiplayer stress test

Fletcher then pointed out one such scam on Reddit and was subsequently banned from the associated Diablo 2: Resurrected subreddit. The mod then called Fletcher a “liar employee” and made a lengthy response to allegations that Blizzard wanted to terminate his contract.

That is, do not use the Diablo 2 website to provide information to anyone other than Blizzard. And if you can help it, avoid the above subreddit.

Diablo 2: Resurrected lead producer Chris Lena first unveiled plans for Technical Alpha earlier this week. The plan is to start with single-player testing before testing the multiplayer aspects of the game, but the specific details of the release date and length have not yet been revealed.

Lena said the test “begins to shape the future of Diablo 2: Resurrected” and is a great opportunity for fans to get involved in the development of the game. Diablo 2: Many Resurrected are faithful reproductions of the original title, but the team is still seeking feedback on how to rebalance the aging game.

Make sure you’re not one of the many scams patrolling the web.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was one of many announcements made when this year’s BlizzCon was held completely online for the first time in history. We also learned about Diablo 4, World of Warcraft updates, and some major changes to Hearthstone.

If you are interested in participating in the Alpha Test, you can sign up using the official Diablo 2 website.

