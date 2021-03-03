Google has released Flutter 2.0, targeting developers on all platforms





Google has announced version 2.0 of Flutter, an open source UI development kit that helps app makers build cross-platform software from the same code base. Upgrades will bring new features to the forefront, but today’s launch event will probably continue to support Flutters beyond mobile to support apps that exist in new form factors such as the web, desktop, and even foldable. Designed to emphasize the transition.

The Internet giant first unveiled Flutter at the 2017 I / O Developers Conference. Version 1.0 appeared in December 2018 with support for Android and iOS apps, but more than two years later, Google has (to some extent) expanded its support. It can include web apps, MacOS, Linux, Windows, and even embedded devices. However, such support is only available in early-stage iterations that aren’t available to most developers or designed for production apps, and that’s the change today.

The Flutters Web Development Kit has been in beta since 2019, but today it has achieved the same citizen status as its Android and iOS peers. For desktop developers, Google has moved Flutter for Windows, MacOS, and Linux to the main stable release, approaching prime time.

This is a big mile for us, not only because the code itself is now in full production quality, but also available to only a few Flutter users who previously ran pre-release software development kits. It’s a stone. , Flutter Product Manager Tim Sneath told VentureBeat in an email Q & A.

Flutter is designed to use Google’s proprietary Dart programming language to build apps that developers feel native to each platform they run, as much as possible to avoid duplication. Sharing the code.

Platform-specific that developers need to do when designing apps, such as how users interact with their devices (touch and swipe on mobile, keyboard and mouse on desktop, etc.), and the different screen sizes users consume content. There are countless considerations. And even the language they use to write. That’s why it took so long to go through the release cycle of the various Flutter development kits.

To reach this stage, IME editors for languages ​​such as Chinese, new widgets such as TreeView and DataTable designed for desktop support, improved support for Apple silicon-powered development machines, and additional internationalization support. , Did a lot of work. Nice said.

Especially on the Linux side, Canonical, which commercializes Ubuntu-related projects, today revealed that Flutter is the default framework for developing desktop and mobile apps for the Ubuntu operating system. It’s based on announcements from Google and Canonical last July, starting to extend Flutters to the Linux domain, with Canonical engineers providing code for the Flutter project.

As part of this latest extension, Canonical has announced an initial demo of a new Ubuntu installer app built on Flutter.

Other notable Flutter updates announced today include the beta release of the Google Mobile Ads SDK, which was previously in early pilot mode, and will provide AdMob and AdManager with a variety of ad formats. Google has also released an update for the Flutter plugin that spans various Firebase services such as authentication, Crashlytics, cloud messaging, and cloud storage.

Meanwhile, Dart has reached version 2.12 today and supports null safety (or void safety). It is designed to avoid these sneaky null exceptions.

Last April, Google revealed that 500,000 developers use Flutter every month. Almost a year later, the company didn’t offer that number update other than saying that adoption continues to grow, but the main number it advertises today is the 150,000 Flutter-powered apps on the Google Play store. That is. No other app store (that is, Apple) has access to the same tracking capabilities to serve data from other locations.

By the way, I know there are apps that add the Flutter app to one mobile platform and later roll it back to another platform.

When it comes to who builds apps with Flutter, Google itself stands firmly behind it. In September, Google Pay began using Flutter and added it to Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Shopping, Google Nest Hub, Stadia, and other Google products that were already using development kits. Looking outside, you can see how the developers are putting eggs in their Flutters baskets. Includes real estate listing website, Realtor.com, Chinese tech giant Tencent, Latin American fintech company Nubank, payment service Square, and wireless audio system maker Sonos.

It’s clear why the basic premise behind Flutter is a compelling proposal, fast and consistent cross-platform coding. However, for larger and more complex enterprise apps, Flutter is a relatively young framework with few third-party software libraries and packages that limit developers, so the native software development approach remains recommended for most companies. It is an approach to be done.

The ecosystem doesn’t grow overnight and Flutter is still a new platform by some standards, but believes in 15,000 packages and the above companies [e.g., Nubank and Realtor.com] According to Snice, this is evidence of rapid growth to fill the remaining gaps. I was very encouraged by its continuous growth.

With clear evidence that companies are interested in what Flutter offers, and heavily backed by VCs, Nubank gives a complete picture of why Flutter is used for cross-platform mobile development. .. According to Sneath, Flutter solves two cores. Challenges for large companies.

First, he said he was angry that he had to create the same app two, three, or even four or more times to reach all his customers. There are no good similarities to this duplication, which does not build multiple billing systems, multiple payroll platforms, etc. It is useless and leads to all sorts of secondary problems. How to simulate multiple apps on multiple platforms, how to do all the development Teams have to go at the slowest speed, etc.

According to Sneath, the second problem Flutter solves is that a company can invest millions of dollars in creating and maintaining a set of corporate brands, but can do so with digital properties due to built-in limitations. It can be limited.

According to Nice, the tail rocking the dog here is too often driven by what the framework can do for customer sites. They love Flutter to give them control.

The open source movement has gained momentum over the last decade, and most major tech companies have embraced it to some extent. Facebook has open sourced a myriad of in-house projects, but Google itself isn’t a stranger to open source. Meanwhile, Microsoft is working hard to show it all-in to open source and has recently declared it accepted as a model for business-to-business collaboration.

And this is a point worth noting from Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook and more. Often locks the horn as a competitor. The open source world is where they play great. Google may be the biggest single contributor to the Flutter framework, but it’s not a complete story. Of all the individuals who contributed to this release, the vast majority did not work for Google, Snyth said. Of course, Flutter is more than just a core framework. There are approximately 15,000 packages available, most of which come from non-Google contributors such as Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Huawei, Alibaba, eBay, and Square.

With the latest version of Flutter, Microsoft has added some notable contributions. In particular, there is a surge in attention to foldable form factors, which may require devices with dual screens. Microsoft is currently releasing code to support these new designs, allowing apps to take advantage of their unique features.

And it highlights why open source makes sense for this project. Google needs full industry and ecosystem support for Flutter to thrive, and if developers have full access to the codebase, they’re more likely to hang out.

Being able to see the code across the stack for software developers is a big plus for UI frameworks, Sneath said. Developers are more productive because they can debug through layers instead of accessing the black box. The framework itself is not a limiting factor by being able to get controls or widgets and fork them if they do not fully meet their needs. From a purely selfish point of view, being open source means getting contributions from a talented community. Having customers submit bugs and fixes at the same time, or being able to fix something personally, is another big advantage.

Flutter 2.0 is now available to developers.

