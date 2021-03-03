Diablo 2: Resurrected is to get single player and multiplayer alpha tests





Blizzard may not have revealed the exact details of what players can expect in the next Diablo 2 remastered Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test, but it does confirm that it is taking two approaches.

In an interview with PCGamesN, game lead producer Chris Lena said the team plans to perform a single-player alpha test followed by a multiplayer stress test before launch.

Start with a single-player technical alpha, followed by a second technical alpha. This is a kind of multiplayer and stress test, “Lena said.

Lena told PCGamesN that these alpha tests would shape the future of the game, and that players could make balance changes and more if they wanted after playing.

Lena didn’t give any further details about what the players would do in these tests, nor did they give a rough window about when they were expected to start. However, Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available in 2021 and testing will be done before the release, so it’s not too far away.

Opt-in

It is already possible to register your interest in participating in the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test by opting in to the game’s official website using your Blizzard account details.

However, access to the tests is not guaranteed, so the fact that single-player and multiplayer testing takes place may at least increase the chances of seeing the remastered world before the official release. According to the Battle.net site, anyone chosen to take part in the test will receive an email informing them.

First announced at BlizzCon 2021 (after many rumors), Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available later this year on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. When players finally get it, they can expect everything from the original game and the Lord of Destruction extension remastered in up to 4K that supports cross-progression between the PC and console versions.

