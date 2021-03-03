Arizona Advances Bills That May Force Apple To Add Alternative Payment Options To The App Store





The Arizona House of Representatives has narrowed down a bill that could require Apple to allow another payment method on the App Store. Apple has lobbyed the bill, but it passed Wednesday with 31-29 votes, which could have a significant impact on iOS and the App Store.

As Verge reports, the law is provided as a modification of Arizonas’ existing HB2005 to prevent Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment system.

This fix targets App Stores with over 1 million downloads, where developers residing in the state use a specific in-app payment system as an exclusive mode for additional payments from users. It states that it may not be necessary to do so.

In theory, this bill could pave the way for developers to use third-party payment systems on the App Store. This could prevent Apple from reducing transactions and in-app purchases by 15% to 30%.

The passage of the bill has already been praised by the Coalition for App Fairness, which helped draft the bill.

Today, Arizona has become the first state in the country to place a marker and advance the free and fair digital market, said Coalition for App Fairness, an industry group consisting of Epic, Tinder’s parent company Match Group and Spotify. Stated. Responsible for assisting in drafting the bill.

The Coalition for App Fairness is pleased to see HB2005 House Passage, which promotes business innovation in Arizona and protects consumer choice. This is the reason for the celebration, but the statement continues that it is only the first step towards achieving a truly equal competitive arena for all. We look forward to working with the Arizona Senate to build on this momentum to advance solutions, provide consumer freedom, reduce costs, and empower developers to prosper and innovate.

Apple hasn’t specifically commented on the Arizona bill, but last week’s Protocol reported that the company is lobbying for the bill. In addition to using its own lobbyist, Rod Diridon, Apple also hired Kirk Adams, a former Chief of Staff of Arizona Governor Doug Duchy and chairman of the Arizona House of Representatives.

From here, the bill must pass through the Republican majority’s Arizona Senate, which then reaches Ducey’s desk. The possibility remains unclear, but the Arizona bill goes even further than a similar bill that failed in North Dakota.

