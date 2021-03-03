EA confirms that it has not secretly modified the FIFA match





Expansion / EA has convinced class lawyers that there are no secret algorithms that could affect the outcome of such a FIFA Ultimate Team team.See more loot box stories for video games

A group of California players withdrew a class action proceeding accusing Electronic Arts of secretly using “Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment” (DDA) to secretly influence the outcome of the FIFA: Ultimate Team match. .. The group did so after EA proved that the controversial patented system wasn’t used in the game.

After an academic paper in late 2017 showed the basic framework, we first covered EA’s dynamic difficulty adjustment system in early 2018. According to the survey, automatically adjusting the difficulty of a match-3 puzzle game based on the player’s proven skill level resulted in a 9% “player engagement improvement” (that is, the player is a little more). I wanted to play). On the other hand, it had a “neutral impact on monetization” (that is, it didn’t mean that players were spending more money). EA filed a patent in 2016 with the same basic idea and was granted a patent in 2018. Some FIFA players have long suspected that the patented technology works in at least some “Ultimate Team” games. To hear what these players say, the game uses a secretly scripted “momentum” system to adjust the outcome of a particular shot or touch based on the current state of the game. As outlined in its DDA patent, it’s all part of the effort to manipulate players to spend more money on better Ultimate Team player cards. Or so the theory goes.

EA has repeatedly stated that it does not use DDA in FIFA and that Ultimate Team results are a matter of player skill and, in some cases, the whims of random number generation. However, these statements did not prevent three California players from filing a class action proceeding in November last year because of allegations that EA was lying.

Private use of the EA’s difficulty adjustment mechanism is dictated by the gamer’s ultimate team player’s stated ranking and the gamer’s relative skills, as well as the EA’s difficulty adjustment mechanism, or at least the outcome of the match. Has a great effect on.

This is a self-permanent cycle that benefits EA and disadvantages EA Sports gamers. This is because the difficulty adjustment mechanism makes gamers believe that their team’s skills are lower than they really are, accepting better players and being more competitive.

It brings us today when EA announced that the proceedings were withdrawn. The move told plaintiffs that the move “provided detailed technical information and access to talk to engineers and (again) confirmed that Ultimate Team mode has no DDA or scripts. This is the correct result.” After mentioning it.Advertising

EA also reaffirmed that DDA technology “has never existed in FIFA, Madden, or the NHL and will never exist. Using DDA technology, it benefits players in any game’s online multiplayer mode. It doesn’t give you any disadvantages or disadvantages. It does. FIFA, Madden, NHL don’t. “

I’m glad to get more confirmation from EA. In particular, there is an additional commitment that EA will apply to other sports games and in the future. And now, these statements come with sufficient additional validation from EA’s own engineers and documentation, clearly satisfying the set of players (and / or their lawyers) in the proceedings.

The downside is that you don’t have to blame the dreaded secret algorithm the next time one of your shots in FIFA makes a big voyage.

