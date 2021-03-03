Dead By Daylight Update 2.15 patch notes





Dead By Daylight Update 2.15 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is: Dead By Daylight was originally released in 2016 and has been updated since its release. Last month I saw some small bugfix patches and so on, but this is a slightly larger patch. This is due to the addition of new content, such as new killer and new survivors for playing in-game. The game features crossovers with franchises such as Stranger Things and Silent Hill, and is currently focused on K-Pop with the latest updates. All the new features in Dead By Daylight Update 2.15 are here

Dead By Daylight Update 2.15 Patch Note Feature Added new killer – Trickster New Survivor – Yun-Jin Lee Added settings to change party privacy Added Chat Filter feature Added error message if user fails to add Friends There are too many friends content

Bright

Adjusted his first-person animation and camera position higher Recreated collision detection for his power. This is consistent with the basic attack blockage and no longer slips off different surfaces.

Wraith

Increased movement speed with cloak Reduced movement speed while removing cloak Reduced movement speed bonus of Windstorm add-on to compensate for the above speed change Penalty of movement speed without cloak from Windstorm add-on It has been deleted

Accessibility

Color blindness mode has been added[オプション]You can access it from the menu.

Benefits

Definitive Strike – Deactivated when performing certain actions that are not part of killer avoidance

skin

Negative Status Effect Increased visibility and size of timer fill. Adjusted the player’s status timer bar more accurately and added a glow to indicate when the timer bar is paused or needs attention. Improved performance.

menu

Updated the approve and cancel buttons for friend and group requests to make a big visual difference.

Visual update

Main Lobby, Store, Tally Bug Fix Visual Update Fixed a crash on the first interaction screen.[準備完了]Fixed a crash in the Play as Killer lobby that could occur if you held down the button repeatedly to cancel the search. Fixed an issue that prevented the killer from falling onto the Ormond Chalet chair. Fixed an issue that could cause a survivor to crash when ending a trial using Victor. Fixed an issue where Victor could remain trapped in a hill specific to the Red Forest map. Fixed an issue where the infected VFX behind the survivor icon would not complete completely when the survivor was affected by a broken status effect. Fixed an issue that could cause the survivor to stay standing until moving when going down from deep wind status. Fixed an issue where killer and survivors could be seen floating in certain locations on the Hilsin Asylum map. Fixed an issue where the survivor health bar would not flash when the timer was paused. Fixed an issue where the Trail of Punishment of the Damned sound effect could continue to play even if there were no trails left. Fixed an issue where survivors wouldn’t stay on the ground after a dying status animation Fixed an issue where players would spawn (and therefore couldn’t move) in a collision when loading into a Dead Dog Saloon map Fixed an issue that could prevent the survivor health bar from being visually accurate, which could prevent the generator from being repaired from the streetlight pole side (the bar looks empty before the survivor dies). Fixed an issue where the item icon on the ground would overlap the progress bar when equipped with certain items (only if the in-game HUD scale is 85% or less).

Switch only:

Fixed an issue where selecting Archive Cinematic would cause the last few frames of the Cinematic to play for a short time. Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing both buttons to switch survivors in spectator mode.

Stadia only:

Fixed an issue where the UI prompt would display the wrong platform when using the keyboard and controller. Known Issues Victor can’t get caught in basement hooks and attack survivors When interacting with Demogorgon portal survivors, if the blink grab survivor doesn’t generate a killer instinct, the nurse may not be able to take action. Interaction Survivors don’t look back smoothly when crouching near walls or assets Hex: Ruin doesn’t automatically regress Oni’s sword “Yamaoka Blade” with projectiles passing through pallets stretches irregularly from a distance Ammo items in lockers that appear to be will not spawn unless a trickster is present in the match. If you play as another killer, the locker is empty.

As mentioned earlier, Dead By Daylight Update 2.15 adds new killer and survivors along with The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee, respectively. Trickster is a fictional former K-POP star named Jiun, inspired by the Joker. Yun Jin Lee is a music producer who contributed to Ji Eun’s discovery and should bring interesting additions to the game.

Dead By Daylight is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.

